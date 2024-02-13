What It Means When You See Gaps In The Flesh Of The Fish You're Buying

If you plan on cooking fish fillet and are out shopping for the best fish, the appearance of the flesh can tell you a lot about its quality and how it was handled before reaching the display case. Knowing what to look out for can help you make better choices and ensure you're bringing home the best possible seafood for your table. For example, a common concern among discerning buyers is the presence of gaps in the flesh of the fish. These gaps, often seen as splits or pits in the muscle fibers, are not just cosmetic flaws; they're a telltale sign that the fish was not handled with care.

Fish flesh is delicate, and rough handling during catching, processing, or transportation can cause the muscles to tear apart, creating these gaps. This mishandling can happen at any stage from the boat to the store, but the result is the same: a compromised fillet. When cooked, fish with this type of damage tends to become mushy — losing the firm, flaky texture that is characteristic of fresh, well-handled fish. As a result, purchasing this kind of fish will lead to a subpar dish and a less satisfying eating experience.