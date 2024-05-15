Cook White Fish On The Stovetop For A Quick And Easy Meal

Elevate your go-to cod recipe and get weeknight dinner on the table even faster in one swoop by cooking your white fish on the stovetop. You might not immediately think of the stove as the best cooking element for fish, but those moist, flaky, firm-yet-delicate filets are artfully showcased by a fry, saute, or butter-poach (which Michael White has tips for). Whether tilapia, cod, bass, catfish, snapper, grouper, halibut, sole, hake, or haddock is on the menu, the stovetop is the tool for the job.

The key to cooking white fish in a pan or skillet is making sure your filets are thin enough to cook all the way through. Larger filets are also more liable to tear apart when you flip them, so be sure to slice larger cuts in half lengthwise before throwing them on the stove. Plus, more surface area means more space for flavorful marinade or crispy breading.

Fill a pan with a generous amount of butter or neutral oil and season your white fish filets. You can leave the skin on or take it off, whichever you prefer. Thoroughly warm the pan over medium-high heat, carefully drop in your filets, and whip out your fish spatula (the favorite kitchen tool of "Chopped" host Ted Allen). Roughly 3 to 4 minutes on each side should get the job done. Just keep an eye out for a golden brown hue and take care not to overcook, which can erase the flavor and dry out the fish.