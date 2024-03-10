How To Successfully Poach Fish, According To Chef Michael White - Exclusive

There are plenty of ways to cook fish, but successful results require a bit of practice. Whether you're grilling, baking, or frying, it's all too easy to overcook your fillet or end up with the skin stuck to the pan. Not to mention, these methods often cause a fishy smell that quickly permeates the atmosphere. If you're looking for a better alternative, chef Michael White shares one of his go-to techniques for making fish in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table.

He would know — White recently opened his latest restaurant Paranza at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas, featuring Italian coastal cuisine. Naturally, there are various types of fish on the menu, each prepared distinctly to highlight their different qualities. While grilling is a familiar method to cook seafood, White also likes poaching fish to infuse it with flavor.

If you've spent years trying to avoid mistakes when making poached eggs, you'll appreciate the fact that fish has no yolks. Nevertheless, White emphasizes that poaching it at the right temperature with suitable ingredients to enhance the flavor is the key difference between a bland fillet and one bursting with flavor and a tender texture. "We bring it to a temperature of about 130 degrees Fahrenheit so it remains moist," he explains. White has plenty of easy tips to guarantee your results are delicious, so you can focus on enjoying every last bite.