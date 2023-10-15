Why You Should Be Poaching Vegetables Next To Your Fish

Poaching, or the act of slowly cooking food in a liquid, is best reserved for tender foods. The method can imbue foods such as fish, vegetables, and fruit with flavor without drying out their delicate textures. It's also known to be healthy since the method doesn't require the use of oil or butter.

When poaching fish, you may usually cook your vegetables on the side to accompany the meal. However, poaching fish and vegetables together is ideal – not only is it a one-pot meal, but the vegetables simmering in the pot can infuse the fish with flavor.

Poaching your dinner is easy. But there are a few things to decide first before you begin cooking your perfectly poached fish and vegetables. There is a wide range of poaching liquids to choose from, including white wine, broth, and flavored water. Let's discuss the best fish, vegetable, and poaching liquid combinations for a flavorful, tender meal.