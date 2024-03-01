Michael White On Opening A Restaurant In The Bahamas And Taking Advantage Of Regional Products - Exclusive Interview

It looks like it's going really well. You mentioned the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival on the island. You'll be teaching a master class about making pasta. Are there any tips or tricks you can share with our readers?

Patience. That's all you need, and the practice of making pasta is a labor of love ... It's something that takes a tremendous amount of patience, the time that you invest in making the pasta. So, if someone wants it for an occasion or just wants to try their hand at making fresh pasta, I encourage everyone to do that at some point. It makes such a difference — not that dry pasta is anything to scoff at, but knowing that you created something with flour and water and eggs that you can serve at the dinner table ... I encourage everyone to make pasta.

Yes, it's simple yet quite complex.

Oh, absolutely. If it were that easy, everybody would do it, right?

Exactly. Are there some mistakes that you notice people who are trying to start making pasta typically make? Aside from maybe trying to rush it or not using the right ingredients?

You can make pasta with all-purpose flour, but there's a reason why they use 00 flour for egg pasta: it's much softer and, therefore, has a different texture. If you ate them side by side, you could tell the difference. And especially when you're working it through the machine such that the hydration of the dough is much better when it's a finer flour. In essence, you're trying to make pasta with certain flours and obviously large eggs compared to medium eggs.

We do everything with weights and measurements now [for precision] ... You take una tazza and one egg. So it's a cup and an egg. ... in Italian, they say un bicchiere d'acqua, a glass of water, and that's not how we measure.

Right. Whose glass of water? Do you have a certain approach to pairing pasta sauces with the shapes? Do you stick to traditional matches, or do you look for certain features? Do you have favorites?

Oh, most definitely. We're fans of all different shapes of pasta. You know, the different types of sauces that we use when we make pasta, they slide under the crevices and adhere to the pasta, and it's very important to pair. There are spaghetti bologneses all over the world, but that's the worst combination.

It falls right off.

If I had a penny for everyone that sold those types of things. There's definitely a method to the madness with the shapes and pasta sauces.