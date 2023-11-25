Your Ultimate Guide To Balsamic Vinegar

There's nothing like a splash of vinegar to round off a dish before serving, yet this tangy ingredient has so many nuances that deserve a closer look. From basic household white vinegar to traditional balsamic vinegar of Modena, the range in flavor, quality, and cost is vast. While you might think the bottle of balsamic you're picking up at the grocery store is the real deal, it turns out the finest stuff isn't so easy to come by. With local production in Modena topping out just over 2,000 gallons a year, most people aren't consuming the traditional product.

As a fan of balsamic vinegar (to the extent that I knew it), I went to the source in Modena, located in Italy's Emilia Romagna region. Here, I visited Acetaia di Giorgio, a family-run balsamic vinegar producer from the late 1800s. As I learned about the multi-step process of making the richly flavored vinegar, I immediately realized I had never actually tasted it before. That was soon rectified, as the visit included a tasting of vinegars aged in assorted types of wood. Here's the rundown on everything balsamic vinegar.