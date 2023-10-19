The Better Way To Drink Your Daily Apple Cider Vinegar Shot

If you've ever done any research on natural ways to improve your health, chances are you've stumbled across apple cider vinegar. According to Healthline, the concoction of crushed fermented apples, sugar, and yeast is rumored to help you lose weight and better your heart health, leading many people to take a shot of it in the morning.

While tangy apples and sugar sound incredible, even the most avid lovers of all things sour should dilute apple cider vinegar. It has a strong, dry taste that's overpowering unless mixed with water. Plus, as Healthline also reports, drinking the vinegar straight can be damaging to your esophagus and teeth. Instead of taking a shot, add a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to 8 ounces of water, or about a glass.

Despite the fact that helping with weight loss is the apple cider vinegar myth that won't go away, the acid still has its benefits. According to UChicago Medicine, it can help keep glucose levels low and is filled with probiotics. Also, it tastes incredible on salads.