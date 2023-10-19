The Better Way To Drink Your Daily Apple Cider Vinegar Shot
If you've ever done any research on natural ways to improve your health, chances are you've stumbled across apple cider vinegar. According to Healthline, the concoction of crushed fermented apples, sugar, and yeast is rumored to help you lose weight and better your heart health, leading many people to take a shot of it in the morning.
While tangy apples and sugar sound incredible, even the most avid lovers of all things sour should dilute apple cider vinegar. It has a strong, dry taste that's overpowering unless mixed with water. Plus, as Healthline also reports, drinking the vinegar straight can be damaging to your esophagus and teeth. Instead of taking a shot, add a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to 8 ounces of water, or about a glass.
Despite the fact that helping with weight loss is the apple cider vinegar myth that won't go away, the acid still has its benefits. According to UChicago Medicine, it can help keep glucose levels low and is filled with probiotics. Also, it tastes incredible on salads.
When should you take apple cider vinegar?
Like steaming lemon water or a cup of green tea, some people tout that apple cider vinegar should be taken in the mornings before consuming anything else. Yet, the time of day you consume apple cider vinegar doesn't seem to make much of a difference in most cases. If you take it for diabetes as a means to control glucose levels, Medical News Today recommends taking it before eating. However, by no means should it replace your existing diabetes treatment.
When taking apple cider vinegar, limit the amount you use. Healthline says that too much of it can lower potassium levels and cause indigestion. Aside from diluting it, the most important thing to remember is to not consume more than 2 tablespoons a day.
Even when slipped into a glass of water, it's still possible to taste a hint of apple cider vinegar's mouth-puckering taste. Instead of taking a daily "shot" of it, find a way to include it in your daily intake. Replace the balsamic vinegar in your salad dressings with apple cider vinegar or give a sweet treat like apple cider doughnuts a tangy taste.