What's The Difference Between Remoulade And Aioli?

While you've likely heard of both aioli and remoulade, the differences between the two sauces might not be immediately obvious. "But wait," you might be asking, "isn't aioli just garlicky mayonnaise?" This is neither a technically nor atmospherically incorrect summation. Whatever the etymology, the word "aioli" just sounds nicer on restaurant menus than "mayonnaise." So, then, what's remoulade?

You're likely to spy aioli on the menu at establishments from Balthazar in Manhattan to dive bars in Bedstuy. Remoulade, on the other hand, seems to be reserved for NOLA-style catfish joints and seafood-centric dining concepts. Why the saucy segregation? Both are thick, chilled sauces with oft-interchangeable uses and fancy-sounding names that make you look more like a gourmand than, say, ranch.

But remoulade and aioli are not to be discounted as "the same thing." Even just skin-deep, one is pink and one is yellow or white. Remoulade can be made from a myriad of ingredients, while aioli sticks to a pretty unwavering recipe. Also, while these sauces feature flavors that happen to pair well with a lot of the same foods, aioli and remoulade themselves taste wildly different.