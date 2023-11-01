Thyme Is The Best Way To Season Chilean Sea Bass Without Overpowering It

Whitefish occasionally gets a bad reputation for being bland and flavorless, but that's only if you don't know how to season it. Tasting Table recipe developer Kit Hondrum's Tender Chilean Sea Bass brings in different layers of flavor through its unique and intentional seasoning choices. One way Hondrum elevates the simple white fish is through the use of thyme. Hondrum explains that she selects fresh thyme for this dish because it "adds a subtle flavor that isn't too overpowering for this delicate fish." Fresh thyme packs a hearty herbal flavor that is lightly floral and earthy. It has also been described as having a slightly peppery, bitter flavor, which contrasts with the delicately sweet fish meat perfectly.

Hondrum's recipe calls for whole thyme sprigs, utilizing the flavor found in both the leaf and the herb stem, and incorporates the thyme taste by having it infused with the oil while the fish is cooking. This technique allows for the flavor of the herbs to become more developed, and cooking them down releases their strong aromatics, creating a more intense tasting experience. These flash-fried herbs are then included in the butter sauce made in the same pan the fish was cooked in. The final product is a delicate thyme flavor sprinkled throughout the dish.