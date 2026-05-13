How To Choose The Best Ribeye At The Grocery Store, Without Fail

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A ribeye is a highly desirable cut of steak from the musculature between a cows' ribs, beloved for being ultra-tender and super flavorful. While you can certainly order a delicious ribeye at a steakhouse, we consulted an expert to help you choose the best ribeye at the grocery store.

In an interview with Brad Baych, aka the Butcher Wizard, a professional butcher and the author of "Primal Cuts: A Butcher's Guide to Selecting, Preparing, and Perfecting Beef," he said, "You want to first look for an individual ribeye that has a large ribeye cap." As he explains, "The ribeye cap is a very marbled piece of meat that might be the best single bite on the whole cow." With such a high level of steak marbling, the cap is further responsible for both the flavor and texture of the ribeye. As the outer cap cooks over high heat, it all but bastes the rest of the ribeye, which gives it a melt-in-your-mouth texture and a rich, ultra beefy flavor.

"Ribeyes can vary in where some have a bigger cap on the steak, and others are leaner and almost look like New York strips," adds Baych. To ensure the largest cap, look for the chuck-end ribeye (which includes rib 6 through 9). You can lock in even more juiciness by selecting a bone-in, chuck-end ribeye as the bone acts to insulate the meat while it cooks.