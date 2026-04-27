Give Ribeye An Extra Hit Of Flavor With This Quick Seasoning Trick
Ribeye steak is a beautifully marbled portion of beef that makes a hearty and delicious addition to your table. There are varying schools of thought about how to properly prepare this cut of meat, and even more pitfalls and mistakes to avoid when cooking ribeye steak. As always, seasoning is key; even more crucial is timing. If you want to give your ribeye a significant punch of flavor, consider seasoning the steak both before cooking and during its time in a pan on the stovetop.
Bringing your steak to room temperature and salting it ahead of time is an important first step. Allow at least a half hour for the salt as well as your choice of seasonings to sit and permeate the ribeye prior to cooking. It's also a good idea to rub the spices into your steak to ensure full coverage. This will help to create a crust during the searing process and add more flavor to the meat.
When your ribeye is searing in the pan, you can lightly sprinkle more seasoning over the steak so as not to over-season the meat, and then proceed with basting by spooning the juices over the meat repeatedly. While this seasoning practice isn't universal to all chefs, when done thoughtfully and sparingly, it can certainly elevate the overall taste of a richer cut like ribeye.
More steak seasoning tips
A keen eye and a first-class steak seasoning recipe will do wonders to accentuate just about any cut of beef. You should also be mindful of the ingredients in your steak seasoning blend, whether store-bought or homemade. A bolder style of seasoning doesn't need to be overused to make its presence known, and you'll want to let the natural, earthy flavors of your ribeye or any other steaks shine through.
The time when you should add seasonings to seared steak for maximum flavor might also come at the end of the cooking process. For example, certain dried or fresh herbs and spices might risk burning during the process of searing and should be added on top of a just-cooked steak to finish it off. Taste your seasonings prior to use and maintain a generally light touch when the steak is already in the pan. A simple sprinkle can go a long way to enhance your ribeye, and it's much easier to add more flavor later than it is to remove it.
The recommended internal temperature for safe consumption of a cooked steak is 145 degrees Fahrenheit, and reaching this will vary by the thickness of your steak. Keeping this in mind, cooking a ribeye can be fairly quick, with an average of about five minutes per side. While the steak is in the pan, your seasoning should be timely and gentle for the very best taste. Serve this up with your favorite sides for a well-rounded meal.