Ribeye steak is a beautifully marbled portion of beef that makes a hearty and delicious addition to your table. There are varying schools of thought about how to properly prepare this cut of meat, and even more pitfalls and mistakes to avoid when cooking ribeye steak. As always, seasoning is key; even more crucial is timing. If you want to give your ribeye a significant punch of flavor, consider seasoning the steak both before cooking and during its time in a pan on the stovetop.

Bringing your steak to room temperature and salting it ahead of time is an important first step. Allow at least a half hour for the salt as well as your choice of seasonings to sit and permeate the ribeye prior to cooking. It's also a good idea to rub the spices into your steak to ensure full coverage. This will help to create a crust during the searing process and add more flavor to the meat.

When your ribeye is searing in the pan, you can lightly sprinkle more seasoning over the steak so as not to over-season the meat, and then proceed with basting by spooning the juices over the meat repeatedly. While this seasoning practice isn't universal to all chefs, when done thoughtfully and sparingly, it can certainly elevate the overall taste of a richer cut like ribeye.