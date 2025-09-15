10 Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking Ribeye Steak

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing hits the spot quite like a thick-cut steak that's been cooked to perfection. It can be an ideal thing to prepare for a dinner date, family meal, or simply to treat yourself. For meat lovers everywhere, ribeye is often the first prize. Ribeye is one of the most popular cuts of steak out there. It's rich, fatty, and so full of meaty flavor that it's hard to get enough of it. For such a good piece of meat, how you cook it can either detract from or enhance all of those characteristics.

As a food business owner with professional culinary training, I prepare ribeyes very often; it's one of my preferred cuts of meat because it's such a crowd pleaser. It's also a pretty forgiving cut because of how flavorful it is. That said, it's not the cheapest option out there, so you'll still want to do what you can to make the most of your steak. There are various ways that people go wrong, from not cooking it to the right temperature to forgetting to rest the steak, and more. Luckily, many of these are easy to avoid. Here are some mistakes to avoid when cooking ribeye steak.