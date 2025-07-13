How To Freeze Gravy Without Sacrificing Its Flavor

The response is the same whether everything is going great or you're taking stock of Thanksgiving leftovers once all the meat and sides are gone: it's all gravy, folks! It can be hard to accurately predict just how much gravy your guests are going to want to drown their mashed potatoes in, but luckily, if you have reserves it's easy to freeze them for another day.

There is a big difference in how long leftover gravy lasts in the fridge vs. the freezer. According to the FDA, gravy or "meat broth" can be safely stored in the fridge for one to two days, then the freezer for two to three months. Brothy or flour-thickened gravies generally freeze well, but note that cream- or milk-based gravies — like ones often used in recipes for biscuits and gravy — won't because the dairy can separate in an undesirable way when it thaws.

There are a lot of mistakes you need to avoid when making gravy, and there is also a lot to take consider when freezing it. To freeze gravy properly, let it sit out until it cools to room temperature, then transfer it to an airtight container or even a freezer bag or ice cube tray. To save space in your freezer and cut down on thawing time later, lay freezer bags flat when you put them in. And voilá! You'll be able to level-up any meal in the next couple months by smothering it in your favorite gravy.