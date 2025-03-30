13 Mistakes You Need To Avoid When Making Gravy

There's no doubt that a well-made gravy is at the heart of a roast. Drizzled over mashed potatoes, tender roasted meats, or alongside biscuits or fried chicken, a rich and velvety gravy has the capacity to turn a good meal into a great one. Though canned, boxed, and sachet mix varieties are all ready-to-use options you can buy, few things compare to the depth and nuance of homemade gravy.

However, as anyone who's ever tried to make gravy knows, it's not as easy as it sounds. A few wrong moves can leave you with a lumpy mess or a flat and underwhelming concoction. While mistakes can be frustrating and discouraging, don't let a failed attempt put you off homemade gravy. We've compiled some of the most common mistakes people make when preparing gravy so you can avoid a disastrous dinner in the future.

Whether it's your first time making homemade gravy or you're sick of repeated unfavorable results, this guide provides you what you need to know to ensure consistent success.