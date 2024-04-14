The Umami-Bomb You Need For Thicker Vegan Gravy

Just because you have vegans sitting around your dinner table doesn't mean your gravy recipes are doomed. A vegan gravy recipe can be just as satisfying and thick as one made with animal products, still full of savory flavors to add the finishing touch to your meal. Should you feel your usual recipe is a bit thin before serving, however, there's an easy solution to bulk up your gravy: nutritional yeast.

Nutritional yeast can be added to gravies and soups as a thickener and also to bring a boost of savory umami deliciousness to a potentially disappointing sauce. With just one spoonful, your food will take on a richer quality with the nutty, tangy inclusion, that's been compared to a parmesan-like taste. Plus, nutritional yeast is considered by some to be a superfood, offering vitamins and minerals that elevate the nutritional profile of whatever it's added to. Talk about winning all around. You'll want to add nutritional yeast conservatively and slowly to your recipes, as a little can go a long way when it comes to this flaky or powdered ingredient.