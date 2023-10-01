Nutritional Yeast Is The Pantry Ingredient You Need For Superior Salad Dressing

There are so many reasons why you should always have nutritional yeast in your pantry – but, unlike active dry yeast, none of them have to do with bread-making. Nutritional yeast is best known as the vegan alternative for cheese, since it doesn't contain animal products and has a distinct savory flavor reminiscent of parmesan. Plus it's yellow, which helps the brain comprehend the comparison. Unlike the yeast you'd use to whip up a loaf of fresh bread, the nutritional variety is dried and deactivated using heat, so it's used solely for flavor purposes instead of for making your baked goods rise.

But it's not just for vegans. It can be added to traditionally cheesy dishes (think grilled cheese or mac and cheese) to amplify the flavor even more. You can also add it to a range of salad dressings to bring thickness and a savory boost. It comes in flake or powder form, so it's tiny enough to whisk seamlessly into liquid ingredients like oil and vinegar. And using nutritional yeast provides a host of nutritional benefits (hence the name). Not only is it a complete protein packed with B vitamins, but it is also a source of minerals like zinc and manganese.