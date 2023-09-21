The Hot Liquid Hack For Better Gravy With Less Stirring

It has long been considered that in order to avoid lumps when cooking gravy, you need to begin with a base of cold liquid. The idea is that, as the liquid heats up steadily and the thickening agent is stirred consistently, the agent will incorporate seamlessly into the gravy. However, if you use hot liquid right off the bat, you not only shorten your stirring time, but you get the same uniform texture as you would using the standard method.

Gravy consists of a few basic ingredients. You need broth or stock, fat (usually from the drippings of whatever meat you're roasting), and some kind of thickening agent. This could be flour, butter, a combination of the two (i.e. a roux), cornstarch, or arrowroot powder. The thickening agent needs to be stirred into the liquid in order to dissolve completely and thicken the gravy evenly.

The theory behind beginning with a cold broth is sound enough, but it can take a while and time is of the essence when you've got hungry guests and a resting roast. Now, hot liquid has not typically been recommended as it is thought to create clumps if added too quickly to the thickener. However, if you're stirring as the thickener is being added to the gravy, it should easily incorporate without clumping.