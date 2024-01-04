Amp Up The Richness Of Any Soup With A Little Leftover Gravy

Dinner parties and celebrations are hardly complete without a gravy boat on the side, bringing life to plain old mashed potatoes and making roasted chicken much more enticing. With just how delicious this classic staple is, it certainly isn't hard to go overboard and make extra, which means you may end up with leftovers. The good news is that there's no need to throw it away, not when you can repurpose gravy and bring the magic to so many other dishes — like soups, for example.

The specific ingredients of gravy may vary from recipe to recipe, but in general, it almost always consists of flour, fat, meat broth, and a few spices. Although seemingly simple, this simmering combination creates a luscious, rich, savory sauce that can make just about anything better. With soups and stews, it adds depth of flavor, making each spoonful just as comforting as it is gratifying. Whether we're talking chicken soup, cream soup, or anything else, it never fails to bring great intricacy to the overall flavor profile.

Then, there's also the textural enhancement. Gravy lends a velvety consistency that thickens soup, adding even more indulgence to the pre-existent wholesomeness. It coats the food morsels in a silky smoothness that slowly melts the enthralling flavors onto the taste buds for a truly satisfying eating experience.