14 Types Of Whisks And How To Use Them

Powerful kitchen appliances like stand mixers, blenders, and food processors have made it easier than ever for home cooks, but there's still a place for the versatile hand tools that preceded them. In most kitchens, you'll see both, just as in a construction site, you'll typically find the classic hammers and wheelbarrows among the fancy nail guns and excavators. On top of that, there is usually more than one type of hammer at hand because they have different uses.

The same logic applies to even commonplace kitchen tools, like whisks. You probably have several of these in your home already, but do you know their proper names, uses, and what sets them apart?

Just like how construction tradespeople know the difference between each hammer, understanding how whisks differ is equally important for anyone using the instrument. Here's a list of 14 different kinds of whisks with a quick rundown on the distinguishing aspects of each one and guidance on when and how they're used.