Use A Molinillo To Elevate Mexican Hot Chocolate To Its Full Potential

With the convenience of stir-and-serve powdered hot chocolate, it's hard to imagine a significantly elevated cocoa experience that's worth the extra effort. But, there definitely is one, and it involves intricately carved works of art gloriously whipping wonder into cups of rich, authentic Mexican-style hot chocolate. That art comes in the form of a wooden tool called a molinillo, which is key to cultivating and perfecting your ultimate hot chocolate recipe.

A molinillo is a simple tool that's powered by one thing: your own two hands. The intent is to mix up the ingredients in a stovetop or clay-pot batch of Mexican hot chocolate while creating a creamy froth by whipping and churning the chocolate. Picture a Western-style whisk, and you get the general idea –– but a molinillo is made of real wood with carved grooves, uniquely designed for whisking warm milk, spices, and pure chocolate bits into complexly layered hot cocoa. When grasping the shaft and rolling it back and forth between your palms, the motion adds air, oxygenating the mixture while introducing both light texture and volume. They come in small and large sizes, depending on how many cups you'd like to make.

Jules Vertrees, co-founder of Verve Culture, which curates and sources cooking accessories from global artisans, explained to Tasting Table that molinillos are traditionally hand-carved by skilled, generational crafters in small villages. She shared with us how it works and introduced us to molinillo artists in Mexico.