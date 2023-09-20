Why You Should Whisk Chiffon Cake Batter Instead Of Folding It

Light-as-air textures and rich flavors come together in the dreamy dessert that is chiffon cake. These fluffy baked cakes are delicious, and part of what makes them so lovely is the texture. That means it's important to get your batter just right in order to achieve a bake that comes out perfect.

The ingredient that helps to make this cake so light is whipped egg whites. When the whites are incorporated separately, it adds air and loft to the batter, making it more fluffy than dense. A common technique when adding whipped egg whites to baked goods, whether it's waffles or a foam cake, is to gently fold them into the rest of the batter to avoid losing the air in the whipped whites. When it comes to cakes like chiffon, however, an extra-large whisk is your friend. Gently whisking the whites into the batter with a big whisk will maintain the bubbles while incorporating the whites into the batter more evenly, which will give your cake a more cohesive texture overall.