A Danish Dough Whisk Is The Key To Evenly Mixed Baked Goods

A wooden spoon, metal balloon whisk, or a KitchenAid stand mixer are common kitchen tools to mix the dough for your baked goods, but we think a Danish dough mixer is far superior. At a glance, this tool might look like it was mangled at the bottom of the dishwasher because it has an awkward-looking design with three to four metal loops. But that's exactly how the mixer is meant to look, and that is why it works well for evenly and quickly mixing dough for breads, cakes, and muffins.

It's known as a "brodpisker" in Denmark, and some refer to it as a dough whisk. It might be a new kitchen tool to you, but it's been used by bakers for generations in Denmark and around the world. The most common Danish dough whisks are made of a flat, circular piece of rigid metal wire with loops that almost resemble an eye that's attached to a long, wooden handle. The design is what prevents food from getting stuck onto the tool, and helps it move through the toughest of mixtures with little effort compared to a traditional whisk you're probably more used to.