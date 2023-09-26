Brunede Kartofler, The Caramelized Potatoes From Denmark You Need To Try

Pick potatoes that are similar in size and can hold their form when cooked in a mixture of butter and sugar. The smaller, firmer potatoes are best for this, and spuds should be completely cooled before you set out to give them the sugary golden treatment of caramelization. If you want to plan ahead, you can leave boiled and peeled potatoes in the fridge overnight, and heat them up the day you intend to serve them as part of your festive roast.

While getting the sugar ready for the potatoes, keep a watch on your pan. If the sugar or caramel burns, your recipe is done for, so you'll want to do what it takes to preserve the integrity of the melted, caramelized sauce. The potatoes will turn light brown, yet you can dictate your preferred level of caramelization on the exterior of your spuds. Some cooks add water to thin out the sugary caramel, and when in a bind, canned and jarred potatoes can be used if the size of the potatoes is small enough. While you can use different sugars for the spuds' coating — Danish chefs use sugar from sugarbeets, but cane sugar and muscovado can also be used — don't skimp on the butter. Reach for the best quality butter you can find and leave the margarine or butter replacement on the shelf for this treat. You won't have leftovers from this recipe.