The Absolute Best Method For Whipping Cream

There are many ways to make whipped cream when you are in need of a soft and creamy topping for dessert. Any method that will force air bubbles into heavy cream will do the job, from simply beating it with a fork, old-fashioned shaking in a jar, or using a traditional mixer or high-tech immersion blender, but we are here to give you the chef's favorite way to heavenly whipped cream that has the perfect texture: a simple hand whisk.

Whisking your cream by hand lessens the chance of overbeating the cream and only takes a few extra minutes, which is a small price to pay for a superior finished whipped cream. You'll only need two or three minutes to whisk a cup of cream into two cups of whipped cream. In fact, the time spent setting up a mixer and cleaning it afterward is often lengthier than the process of hand-whisking. With one easy-to-clean, multi-purpose whisk and a bowl, you've got all you need. Keep all those other tools in the drawer!