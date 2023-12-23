The Best Times To Use An Immersion Blender In Place Of A Hand Mixer

Choosing the right tool for the right task in the kitchen makes cooking easier. Whether you are an experienced cook or just starting to learn the ropes, it can be challenging to understand what type of mixing device is right for the task at hand. Immersion blenders and hand mixers are both easy to store and bring out for tasks that don't require a heavy-duty motor, and they can both be used for mixing and whipping directly in a pot or bowl. However, there's one important distinction between them: The immersion blender chops while it mixes.

The business end of a hand mixer is more similar to a whisk, while the immersion blender has sharp blades like a countertop blender. The whisking action is perfect for adding air to make batters fluffy, or lightly folding ingredients together at low speed. The blades of an immersion blender will cut through ingredients while mixing them. So, when you don't want the ingredients you are mixing to be chopped up, choose a hand mixer, and vice versa.