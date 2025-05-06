When You Should Add Seasonings To Seared Steak For Maximum Flavor

No matter what cut of steak you buy from the butcher, a steak dinner is certainly a special meal that requires skillful execution. We consulted expert and chef Adrianne Calvo on how to cook the perfect steak and one of her many tips was to sear a steak for the winning textural and flavor contrast of a nice smoky crust and a tender, juicy center. Another crucial tip chef Calvo shared was waiting to season your steaks with herbs and spices until after the sear.

"Searing steak requires such high temperature that most herbs and spices will just go up in flames and either scorch the piece of meat, turn into an off-putting burnt taste, or just completely disappear as though you didn't season the steak at all." Heat is important, not just for cooking the meat, but also for blooming flavors in any ingredient, including herbs and spices. However, the ultra-high temperatures of a sear won't do seasonings any favors.

Instead, add the herbs and spices while the steak is resting after the coking is finished. It's important to note that delicate ingredients like herbs, spices, and sauces do not include salt or finely ground pepper, which should most certainly be added to raw steak right before searing it.