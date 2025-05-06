When You Should Add Seasonings To Seared Steak For Maximum Flavor
No matter what cut of steak you buy from the butcher, a steak dinner is certainly a special meal that requires skillful execution. We consulted expert and chef Adrianne Calvo on how to cook the perfect steak and one of her many tips was to sear a steak for the winning textural and flavor contrast of a nice smoky crust and a tender, juicy center. Another crucial tip chef Calvo shared was waiting to season your steaks with herbs and spices until after the sear.
"Searing steak requires such high temperature that most herbs and spices will just go up in flames and either scorch the piece of meat, turn into an off-putting burnt taste, or just completely disappear as though you didn't season the steak at all." Heat is important, not just for cooking the meat, but also for blooming flavors in any ingredient, including herbs and spices. However, the ultra-high temperatures of a sear won't do seasonings any favors.
Instead, add the herbs and spices while the steak is resting after the coking is finished. It's important to note that delicate ingredients like herbs, spices, and sauces do not include salt or finely ground pepper, which should most certainly be added to raw steak right before searing it.
More tips for seasoning and searing
Before you sear or salt your steak, chef Calvo recommends bringing the meat to room temperature and patting it dry. Both of these steps are crucial prep tips for getting the perfect sear because a room temperature and dry surface primes a steak for browning and caramelization. Don't be shy with that salty seasoning either; a generous portion of salt on both sides of a thick, robust steak will enhance its umami-richness and contribute to a nicely textured outer crust.
As for resting your steak, you'll want to let steaks sit for between 5-10 minutes. This gives the steak juices time to redistribute for an even texture and flavor. Of course, if you're adding herbs and spices, resting also gives them enough time to bloom with the residual heat while being drawn in and distributed throughout the steak along with its juices. While salt and pepper are sufficient for seared steak, spices and herbs are a great upgrade that can bring different culinary traditions to the table. For instance, this recipe for sizzling steak fajitas adds garlic, chili powder, paprika and cumin to seared steak, onions, and peppers.