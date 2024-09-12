13 Tips For Cooking Restaurant-Quality Steak At Home, From A Pro Chef

There's a reason why restaurant steak tends to taste better than a steak you cook at home. From prep to finish, professional chefs master the art of cooking a cut of meat perfectly using sight, sound, and skills they learned in culinary school. I spoke with chef Adrianne Calvo, owner and chef at Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Bar and host of the Searching for Maximum Flavor podcast to find out how to cook restaurant quality steak at home. After opening the Miami restaurant more than 15 years ago when she was only 22 years old, she has since accumulated multiple restaurant awards.

One of the first things Calvo learned in culinary school was to know when steak was done cooking just by looking at it. She says, "You can tell by the way the juices shine through the char, how closely knit the grain of the steak looks, and by its overall tightness. Lastly, it's all about the feel." Achieving restaurant quality steak means becoming one with the steak. But we can help you do that. Calvo takes us through the top tips for creating an award-winning piece of meat.