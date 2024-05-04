The Ideal Temperature For Cooking Steak Tips

Steak tips, the small pieces of meat that are often cut from the sirloin and are especially popular in New England, require a specific cooking temperature. Like all cuts of steak, the right cooking temperature is essential to reach your desired internal doneness, but it's easy to get it wrong with steak tips because they're much smaller compared to a filet mignon or chuck roast. No matter how you plan to serve the end result, if the meat is undercooked or overcooked, it will have a tough or chewy texture.

You can cook steak tips in the oven, on the stovetop, or as part of a kebab with vegetables thrown on the grill, just keep in mind that the cooking method determines the temperature. For steak tips cooked on the stovetop, take inspiration from our maple bourbon steak tips from Tasting Table recipe developer Chanel Murphy-Lowe and aim for a medium-high heat. If your tips are headed for the oven, set the temperature to 425 degrees Fahrenheit so the steak has time to cook without getting dry. And to make them on the grill, go for a medium-high setting somewhere between 450 and 500 degrees Fahrenheit to give the tips a nice char and to prevent overdone meat.