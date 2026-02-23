For many beef lovers and chefs, marbling is one of the most important aspects of steak quality. Unlike the thick fat cap found on the outside of a piece of steak, marbling refers to the streaks of intramuscular fat dispersed within the lean muscle of beef. This is integral to an elevated steak-eating experience. As the steak cooks, the fat melts, basting the meat from the inside, leaving you with a flavorful and tender piece of meat. If good marbling results in juicy, soft, buttery steaks, then great marbling results in premium steaks, often accompanied by a premium price tag. Just like when choosing the right cut of steak, there's more to marbling than meets the eye. From breed, feed, and animal welfare to cooking practices and USDA grading, there are key nuances that impact the quality of marbling.

We reached out to steak specialist Chef Wayne Baker for a comprehensive breakdown of steak marbling—what it is and why it's crucial to great steak. Baker of the Patina Steakhouse in Newlands, Cape Town, has been a chef for over 40 years. After an illustrious career in hotel restaurants, including the Protea Hotel and the Ritz Hotel, his focus shifted to steakhouses. He served as head chef for several steakhouses, where he also handled in-house butchery for his own restaurant, as well as multiple sister locations within the same group. In other words, the man knows his meat. Here's a complete guide to steak marbling.