A Steak Expert Explains Exactly How To Dry Age And Cook Perfect Wagyu Beef At Home

Dry aging beef is a time-consuming and difficult process with incredibly flavorful results. And while there are a number of great cuts of meat to dry age, there's simply no comparison to dry-aged Wagyu beef. We recently had a chance to get the full scoop on the matter while talking with K.C. Gulbro, owner of both FoxFire and Copper Fox and chef ambassador for Certified Angus Beef.

Wagyu beef is incredibly expensive thanks to its rich marbling, beautiful flavor, and limited supply. At the same time, dry aging is a difficult process to master and one which can completely ruin your meat if not done properly. It might be smarter to choose a more affordable cut of beef than Wagyu for your first attempt at dry aging, but Gulbro's tips are thorough enough to help anyone get their meat across the finish line.

"For dry aging at home, it's best to use a dedicated refrigerator that allows for airflow and maintains a temperature between 34 and 38 degrees [Fahrenheit]," Gulbro told Tasting Table. An entirely separate refrigerator is already asking for a significant investment of both money and storage space, but keep in mind that a mini-fridge is a viable option. "Keeping your meat in a designated refrigerator is strongly suggested to avoid cross-contamination or flavor transfers between products." Eggs, dairy, and vegetables in your fridge (alongside whatever else is stored inside) will alter the beef's flavor, which is something you want to avoid.