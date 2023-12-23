The 9 Best Cuts Of Meat To Dry Age

There's a reason steaks taste different at high-end steakhouses. Dry aging is a common method of maintaining larger cuts of meat in a controlled environment to concentrate the flavors and tenderize the meat. I used to serve a particular heritage breed of cattle in a restaurant I owned that taught me about dry aging. As my restaurant was one of the only commercial outlets, there weren't mechanisms in place to purchase the meat from a wholesaler; I had to buy the heads of cattle directly from the rancher and take them to a processor, where I'd let them hang for 28 days before going back to collect them. The carcasses would come through my back door looking beat up, dried out, and sometimes growing mold. They were perfect. By hanging them for four weeks in a controlled environment, they'd lost moisture, the beef flavor concentrated, the meat tenderized, and in the instance of mold, they'd gained a prosciutto-like note to their overall taste.

To learn more about dry aging and what meats work well in the process, we spoke to chef Ian Boden, owner of The Shack and the soon-to-open Maude & the Bear in Staunton, Virginia, and culinary partner of Washington, D.C.'s Tabard Inn. We discussed the best meats, best aging practices, and the common mistakes people make when dry aging at home.

One of the biggest mistakes people make is drying their meat too quickly. An exterior crust, called a pellicle, forms on the meat during aging. When drying too quickly, that pellicle hardens and doesn't allow the free flow of water to the meat's exterior, causing the meat to rot from the inside. There are also many vectors for foodborne illness, so cleaning, sanitation, and proper handling and storage practices are crucial to success.