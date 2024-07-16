Why You Should Consider Dry Aging Steak At Home

A tender, juicy steak is a meal that oozes luxury, and unfortunately steakhouses reflect that in their prices, which is why so many people dedicate themselves to mastering steak in their own kitchen. The quest for the perfect home cooked steak is never ending, and dry aging should be part of that mission. It starts with finding a high-quality butcher and picking out your favorite cut of meat, but replicating the steakhouse experience gets a little more complicated after that. You'll figure out how to get the perfect sear, yet there's still going to be something not quite hitting the same way — and that should bring you to dry aging. Most high-end steakhouses do it, and there's good reason to try it yourself at home. Tasting Table reached out to chef K.C. Gulbro, ambassador for Certified Angus Beef and the owner of FoxFire Restaurant and the Copper Fox event venue, to get more details.

According to Gulbro, the process is worth the effort because it can be quite impactful on flavor and texture. "As the steak undergoes dry aging, it develops a richer beef flavor with a hint of nuttiness," he said, adding that dry aging also tenderizes the meat. "Dry aging your steak can be cost-effective, but it does require time," he noted. Per the chef, it's best to use "an excellent bone-in cut or meat with a nice fat cap." A New York strip or ribeye are his preferred choices.