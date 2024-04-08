The Reason Large Cuts Of Steak Are Ideal For Dry Aging

Want to grill up better steaks? The secret to success is dry aging. A unique process where meat is left to rest in a temperature and humidity-controlled area, dry-aging triggers enzymes to break down the meat's connective tissues. As a result, this produces a more tender steak. It also concentrates flavor, which makes the meat all the more drool-worthy. Yet, despite its many benefits, not all cuts are suited for dry aging. Since size matters, it's best to opt for a larger cut, and here's why.

When it comes to selecting a steak to dry age, always remember: The bigger, the better. Given that dry aging is a process that focuses on evaporation, the meat loses a significant amount of moisture. In fact, steaks can lose up to 30% of their weight as they age. Unsurprisingly, this massive depletion of moisture can have serious effects on modestly sized steaks, causing them to turn overly dry and rubbery once cooked. However, that's not true of larger cuts.

Based on their size, bigger steaks have higher levels of moisture. It's precisely all this moisture that allows the meat to effectively dehydrate over time without the risk of totally drying out and toughening.