Grilled Tomahawk Rib-Eye Steak With Fines Herb Compound Butter Recipe

A tomahawk steak, also known as a cowboy cut steak, is like a bone-in ribeye on steroids (figuratively speaking, not literally), as it can weigh a couple of pounds and feed up to three people. Because this steak is so large, it requires a different method of cooking than a simple pan sear. Recipe developer Julianne De Witt likes to cook this meat on the grill, explaining that she does so "low and slow over indirect heat" before finishing up by "searing over high heat for a few minutes to create a dark, crisp crust."

De Witt acknowledges that a tomahawk rib-eye steak "is a special cut of meat and is quite pricey," and as such, she feels that it is "perfect for a romantic or celebration dinner" accompanied by mashed potatoes and other vegetables. Even if your company cancels on you, you can go ahead and grill up your tomahawk steak for a solo celebration secure in the knowledge that the leftover meat should last for up to four days in the refrigerator. De Witt cautions that the herbed compound butter may only last for three days, however, but she suggests that "leftover steak would taste wonderful in a sandwich with toasted bread smothered in the leftover butter."