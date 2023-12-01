Grilled Tomahawk Rib-Eye Steak With Fines Herb Compound Butter Recipe
A tomahawk steak, also known as a cowboy cut steak, is like a bone-in ribeye on steroids (figuratively speaking, not literally), as it can weigh a couple of pounds and feed up to three people. Because this steak is so large, it requires a different method of cooking than a simple pan sear. Recipe developer Julianne De Witt likes to cook this meat on the grill, explaining that she does so "low and slow over indirect heat" before finishing up by "searing over high heat for a few minutes to create a dark, crisp crust."
De Witt acknowledges that a tomahawk rib-eye steak "is a special cut of meat and is quite pricey," and as such, she feels that it is "perfect for a romantic or celebration dinner" accompanied by mashed potatoes and other vegetables. Even if your company cancels on you, you can go ahead and grill up your tomahawk steak for a solo celebration secure in the knowledge that the leftover meat should last for up to four days in the refrigerator. De Witt cautions that the herbed compound butter may only last for three days, however, but she suggests that "leftover steak would taste wonderful in a sandwich with toasted bread smothered in the leftover butter."
Gather the ingredients for the grilled tomahawk rib-eye steak with fines herb compound butter
For the steak itself, you'll need the meat, avocado oil, salt, and pepper. To top it off, you'll be mixing up a stick of butter with garlic, shallot, parsley, chives, tarragon, and smoked Maldon sea salt.
Step 1: Combine the butter with seasonings
Add softened butter, garlic, shallots, parsley, chives, tarragon, and Maldon salt to a small bowl.
Step 2: Stir the compound butter together
Mix well to combine.
Step 3: Put the butter on a piece of plastic
Place butter mixture on a sheet of plastic wrap.
Step 4: Roll, wrap, and refrigerate the butter
Form into a log shape, folding in the edges of the plastic wrap. Chill for 3 hours.
Step 5: Fire up the grill
Preheat grill to 250 F.
Step 6: Oil up the steak
Coat one side of steak with oil. Flip and repeat.
Step 7: Season the steak and let it sit for a bit
Season steak on both sides with salt and pepper, and allow the steak to come to room temperature for 30 minutes.
Step 8: Stick a thermometer in the steak
Add a meat thermometer to steak and place on grill over indirect heat.
Step 9: Grill the steak
Cook for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes, flipping once, until the steak reaches an internal temperature of 120 F.
Step 10: Turn up the heat
Remove steak from grill and increase grill temperature to 475 F.
Step 11: Sear the steak
Return the steak to the grill over direct heat and sear for 2 minutes on each side, or until the steak reaches an internal temperature of 130 F.
Step 12: Rest the steak under aluminum foil
Remove steak from grill, cover lightly with foil, and allow to rest for a minimum of 5 minutes.
Step 13: Cut up the butter
Using a warm knife, slice the chilled butter into rounds.
Step 14: Slice up the steak
To cut the steak, run a knife along the bone to remove, then slice the steak into thin pieces.
Step 15: Serve the steak with the compound butter
Serve with fines herb butter.
What are some tips for successfully grilling a tomahawk rib-eye steak?
Before you start grilling the steak, you'll first coat it in oil, season it, and let it reach room temperature. As De Witt explains, "This will ensure a more flavorful and evenly cooked steak and will give the salt time to penetrate the meat." Her preference is to use avocado oil, as it "adds flavor and prevents it from sticking to the grill." She does say, though, that vegetable oil may be used in its place as it also has a high smoke point.
"Cooking will vary with grill and size of steak," says De Witt. "An instant-read meat thermometer is key [because] it takes the guesswork out and ensures a perfectly cooked steak." Following the directions in this recipe will make for a medium-rare steak, which De Witt feels is optimal. As she tells us, "Some believe that cooking this type of steak too rare will not give the fat a chance to render." Once the steak is cooked, you'll need to rest it for a few minutes under a sheet of foil. The reason for doing so, according to De Witt, is "to allow the juices to be reabsorbed into the meat."
Can I still cook this tomahawk rib-eye steak if I don't have an outdoor grill?
While some people are always thrilled to grill no matter the weather, others of us aren't into cooking outdoors when it's raining or freezing cold. What if there's a great sale on tomahawk steak in the wintertime, though? Do we need to stash our steaks in the freezer for another six months? And, what if we don't even have a grill? Does that mean we can't cook the steak at all? No, indeed. "You can cook a tomahawk steak in the oven," says De Witt. In fact, many chefs feel that baking is the absolute best way to cook a tomahawk steak. De Witt does note, though, that "cooking times may vary," so she advises still using a meat thermometer.
Another issue you may face if you're cooking your tomahawk steak indoors is that you'll need to finish it off by searing it on the stovetop. De Witt recommends doing so in a cast iron pan, but it will have to be a pretty big one to fit this supersized ribeye; you might want to measure it before you start cooking. If the tomahawk won't fit, you can always purchase a two-burner griddle or grill pan for (probably) quite a bit less than you paid for the steak.
- For the fines herb butter
- ½ cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons minced shallot
- 1 tablespoon minced parsley
- 1 tablespoon minced chives
- 2 teaspoons minced tarragon
- ½ teaspoon smoked Maldon sea salt
- For the tomahawk
- 1 (1 ½–2 pound) tomahawk steak
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly cracked pepper
|Calories per Serving
|1,158
|Total Fat
|100.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|49.4 g
|Trans Fat
|2.7 g
|Cholesterol
|306.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|2.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.5 g
|Total Sugars
|0.4 g
|Sodium
|1,094.0 mg
|Protein
|60.6 g