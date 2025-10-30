Cooking Ribeye Steak Right From The Fridge Is A Recipe For Failure

When it comes to indulging in a juicy ribeye for dinner, odds are you'll want to dig into your steak as soon as possible. It's worth noting, however, that making a scrumptious steak does require a certain amount of time and patience. In fact, one of the most crucial mistakes to avoid when cooking ribeye steak is taking it straight out of the fridge and tossing it in a pan. Just as important as it is to rest a steak once you've finished cooking it, you must start by allowing it to reach room temperature.

This can be achieved by removing your steak from the fridge and letting it rest for at least half an hour prior to cooking. Given the texture, thickness, and marbling of a ribeye, this process is essential to ensure even cooking for your steak. Additionally, the time spent tempering your ribeye before cooking it can also be used to apply a marinade or dry rub and let the flavors have more time to permeate the meat.

Knowing why you shouldn't cook a steak straight from the fridge is just one part of the equation to creating a perfect ribeye meal. Before resting the raw meat, dab any residual juices with a dry paper towel. It's also a good idea to place the steaks on a plate or tray and set a timer for 30 minutes while you do any other prep work.