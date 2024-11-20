The Chef-Approved Method For Cooking A Perfect Ribeye Steak At Home

A ribeye steak is hard to beat when it's cooked the right way — nicely seared on the outside and juicy perfection on the inside. Cut from the rib roast (the source for prime rib), ribeye steaks are known for their beefy flavor and beautiful marbling that keeps them moist and tender. They are steakhouse favorites with good reason and one of the most popular cuts of steak regardless of the cooking method. Award-winning chef Nicole Brisson, Executive Chef & Partner of Brezza and Bar Zazu in Las Vegas, gave us some tips to keep in mind when cooking ribeye steaks at home for professional steakhouse results. Chef Brisson knows her way around a steak, and the award-winning, 2020 James Beard semi-finalist even has her own line of dry-aged steaks, available for purchase at her popular Italian restaurant.

"If cooking at home, I prefer the grill to avoid the mess of my kitchen" she says; cooking a steak in a cast iron skillet yields delicious results, but clean-up can be a challenge. Then, she says, "I temper the steak for about 30 minutes, season and drizzle with EVOO, then sear on the hot grill on both sides." Tempering means bringing the meat to room temperature before cooking rather than throwing it on the grill straight from the fridge. This guarantees that the steak cooks evenly and acquires a beautiful sear.