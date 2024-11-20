The Chef-Approved Method For Cooking A Perfect Ribeye Steak At Home
A ribeye steak is hard to beat when it's cooked the right way — nicely seared on the outside and juicy perfection on the inside. Cut from the rib roast (the source for prime rib), ribeye steaks are known for their beefy flavor and beautiful marbling that keeps them moist and tender. They are steakhouse favorites with good reason and one of the most popular cuts of steak regardless of the cooking method. Award-winning chef Nicole Brisson, Executive Chef & Partner of Brezza and Bar Zazu in Las Vegas, gave us some tips to keep in mind when cooking ribeye steaks at home for professional steakhouse results. Chef Brisson knows her way around a steak, and the award-winning, 2020 James Beard semi-finalist even has her own line of dry-aged steaks, available for purchase at her popular Italian restaurant.
"If cooking at home, I prefer the grill to avoid the mess of my kitchen" she says; cooking a steak in a cast iron skillet yields delicious results, but clean-up can be a challenge. Then, she says, "I temper the steak for about 30 minutes, season and drizzle with EVOO, then sear on the hot grill on both sides." Tempering means bringing the meat to room temperature before cooking rather than throwing it on the grill straight from the fridge. This guarantees that the steak cooks evenly and acquires a beautiful sear.
More tips for cooking the perfect ribeye steak from Chef Brisson
From there, it's all about a perfect cook. "Once the internal temperature hits 110–115 [degrees Fahrenheit], I pull it onto a cooling rack to rest," Brisson says. Resting the meat after cooking is just as important, as the temperature will rise five to 10 degrees after removing the steak from the heat. Resting it will bring the temperature down, allowing the meat to retain its juices. Having an inexpensive meat thermometer handy will help you accomplish this with ease.
After the meat has rested for about 15 minutes, it will be ready to eat. "I slice [it, and] serve with finishing flake salt and an addition of good EVOO," says Brisson. "I also have a big collection of aged balsamic from Modena, Italy, that I drizzle to finish and add a beautiful umami effect." You can also serve the steak in a classic Italian salad with arugula and Parmesan or with a tangy homemade chimichurri on the side.