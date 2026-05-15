The Discontinued Aldi Take-And-Bake Pizza We Wish Still Existed (But It's Simple To Recreate)
Aldi carries many easy-to-prepare dinner staples, including its impressive lineup of take-and-bake pizzas. It carries plenty of frozen pizzas (which one of our writers tried and ranked), too, but the refrigerated section — usually located right near the entrance — is also worth checking out if you're craving a pie. You'll find plenty of options, including Five Cheese and Mega Meat pies. And at one time, you could also find a pretty unique rendition: Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Mexican Style Take & Bake Pizza. This pizza is one of the discontinued Aldi products that customers most want back — and after reading the product description, we can guess why. It features a taco-seasoned beef topping with red and green peppers, black olives, and onions — like a veggie pizza that got a Tex-Mex spin.
Customers were really sad when they found that their stores had ceased to carry it. Customers wrote it off as an Aldi Find: a limited-time offering that may or may not be restocked. And, with a product this good, you can guarantee customers jumped on the opportunity to buy it. Folks who loved this short-lived find took to social media when they noticed that it had disappeared, and the brand unfortunately confirmed that it had no plans to bring it back to stores.
How to recreate this Aldi pie at home
Although you may not be able to find this Mexican-style pizza at your local Aldi, the ingredients are simple enough that you can make it yourself. Start with one of the other cheese pizza bases that Aldi carries, like the Five-Cheese Traditional Crust pie. You'll want to pre-cook your beef crumble topping ahead of time, as the pie won't be in the oven long enough to bring the meat up to a safe temperature. You can also swap it out with an alternative, like ground chicken or turkey, if you prefer something lighter. Grab all the essentials you need from the produce section, crack open a can of black olives, and reheat the pie according to the package directions.
This pie can also serve as inspiration for your pizza creations. It works well with anything in the Tex-Mex variety. We'd recommend adding a sprinkle of the Pueblo Lindo Shredded Quesadilla Cheese for extra melt. You could even add fresh toppings on your pie — like chopped tomatoes and cilantro — to boost its freshness and lean more into its Mexican-style namesake.