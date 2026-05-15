The Discontinued Aldi Take-And-Bake Pizza We Wish Still Existed (But It's Simple To Recreate)

Aldi carries many easy-to-prepare dinner staples, including its impressive lineup of take-and-bake pizzas. It carries plenty of frozen pizzas (which one of our writers tried and ranked), too, but the refrigerated section — usually located right near the entrance — is also worth checking out if you're craving a pie. You'll find plenty of options, including Five Cheese and Mega Meat pies. And at one time, you could also find a pretty unique rendition: Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Mexican Style Take & Bake Pizza. This pizza is one of the discontinued Aldi products that customers most want back — and after reading the product description, we can guess why. It features a taco-seasoned beef topping with red and green peppers, black olives, and onions — like a veggie pizza that got a Tex-Mex spin.

Customers were really sad when they found that their stores had ceased to carry it. Customers wrote it off as an Aldi Find: a limited-time offering that may or may not be restocked. And, with a product this good, you can guarantee customers jumped on the opportunity to buy it. Folks who loved this short-lived find took to social media when they noticed that it had disappeared, and the brand unfortunately confirmed that it had no plans to bring it back to stores.