10 Discontinued Aldi Products We Desperately Want Back

American shoppers can't get enough of Aldi. The German budget grocery store chain is quickly expanding across the U.S., as demand rises for more affordable products and inflation continues to bite. By the end of 2025, Aldi hopes to open more than 225 stores across the U.S., which, if it achieves this target, will be the most stores it has ever opened in just one year.

Of course, most consumers flock to Aldi for the low prices. But the range of items on offer is what helps to keep them coming back for more. There is cheap wine, pantry staples, plant-based meats, and even that ultra-tempting middle aisle, dubbed the "aisle of shame," which can offer everything from decorative plants to kitchen appliances.

But we have some unfortunate news: It's not a good idea to get too attached to your new favorite product from Aldi. Because often, fan favorites get discontinued. This happens with most grocery stores and food brands, not just Aldi, and it's usually because of things like limited shelf space or changing trends. It makes sense, but it still sucks when it happens to your beloved snack or lunchtime go-to. Below, we mourn some of the discontinued Aldi items we wish could get back — everything from meatless sausages to gluten-free mac and cheese to pretzel bagels and ice cream sandwiches. May they rest in peace.