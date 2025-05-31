10 Discontinued Aldi Products We Desperately Want Back
American shoppers can't get enough of Aldi. The German budget grocery store chain is quickly expanding across the U.S., as demand rises for more affordable products and inflation continues to bite. By the end of 2025, Aldi hopes to open more than 225 stores across the U.S., which, if it achieves this target, will be the most stores it has ever opened in just one year.
Of course, most consumers flock to Aldi for the low prices. But the range of items on offer is what helps to keep them coming back for more. There is cheap wine, pantry staples, plant-based meats, and even that ultra-tempting middle aisle, dubbed the "aisle of shame," which can offer everything from decorative plants to kitchen appliances.
But we have some unfortunate news: It's not a good idea to get too attached to your new favorite product from Aldi. Because often, fan favorites get discontinued. This happens with most grocery stores and food brands, not just Aldi, and it's usually because of things like limited shelf space or changing trends. It makes sense, but it still sucks when it happens to your beloved snack or lunchtime go-to. Below, we mourn some of the discontinued Aldi items we wish could get back — everything from meatless sausages to gluten-free mac and cheese to pretzel bagels and ice cream sandwiches. May they rest in peace.
Earth Grown Meatless Italian Sausages
In 2018, Aldi decided it was time to cash in on rising demand for vegan and vegetarian food with its own private-label line of plant-based products, called Earth Grown. To the joy of vegetarians, vegans, and flexitarians across the U.S., Earth Grown is still going strong today with options like Classic Vegan Meatless Meatballs, Vegan Cheddar Style Shreds, and Vegan Veggie Burgers. But sadly, shoppers will no longer find Earth Grown's vegetarian Meatless Italian Sausages in Aldi's vegan section.
These versatile sausages might have been meat-free, but they still had a nice chewy, meaty texture and a mild flavor (making them ideal for hearty breakfast dishes, like omelets, tacos, and burritos, for example). Unfortunately, Aldi seems to have replaced the Earth Grown's vegetarian Meatless Italian Sausages with, well, nothing. At the time of writing, there were no vegan or vegetarian sausage options available from the Aldi U.S. website. That said, British Aldi shoppers are in luck. In U.K. stores, the grocery store chain's meatless private label line is called Plant Menu, and it does stock meat-free sausages (right now, anyway).
But American veggie sausage fans, don't despair; you can still find a solution elsewhere. Rival budget grocery chain Trader Joe's, for example, offers its own soy chorizo. And several chains across the U.S., including Sprouts and Kroger, stock Beyond Sausages from the popular plant-based brand Beyond Meat. Other popular plant-based brands that offer meatless sausages include Impossible Foods, Morningstar Farms, and Tofurky.
L'Oven Fresh Protein Bread
Bread might not be the first thing you think of when you want to add more protein to your diet, but actually, this baked good can be a very good source of the nutrient. Aldi's Protein Bread from its L'Oven Fresh range, for example, used to pack in 14 grams of protein per two slices of bread. That meant a simple breakfast of toast could get you well on your way to reaching your protein goal for the day.
But alas, L'Oven Fresh Protein Bread was not meant to be forever. The chain confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, in May 2024 that the product had been discontinued. One disappointed X user replied, saying, "Bummer. Ok," adding that at least they could stop "stalking" different Aldi stores in search of the protein bread now.
But it's not all bad news. If you want to up your protein, at the time of writing, Aldi still offers its L'Oven Fresh Plain Protein Wraps. Each serving contains 12 grams of protein, so not quite as much as the Protein Bread, but still a good dose of the nutrient to fuel you through the day and help you reach your protein goals. Other brands offering high-protein bread in grocery stores across the U.S. include Sara Lee, Martin's, and Food For Life.
Belle Vie Bold sparkling water
Thanks to La Croix, flavored sparkling waters have been all the rage for quite a few years now. La Croix is kind of like soda, but it's sugar-free and available in a wide variety of flavors, like Mango, Black Razzberry, and Strawberry Peach. But as with most popular brands, you can find La Croix dupes at Aldi. The budget chain offers a range of flavored sparkling waters, sold under the name Belle Vie and its private label Puraqua.
But if you were looking for anything beyond standard flavors, like Lime, Grapefruit, and Lemon, we're sorry to disappoint, but these are gone from Aldi's shelves. The more creative La Croix-style flavors (like Blackberry Cucumber and Pineapple Strawberry) used to be sold under the name Belle Vie Bold, but the range has been discontinued. Aldi confirmed the news on X in December 2024, after one user told the chain they were "so sad" they couldn't find Belle Vie Bold drinks in their local store. "We are so sorry to disappoint," the Aldi account wrote, alongside a broken heart emoji.
But it's not all sad news. Aldi still sells a range of fruity sparkling waters in creative flavors under its Puraqua label; they are just not the beloved Belle Vie Bold options. Instead, it offers bottles of Frost Water, for example, in varieties like Black Raspberry, Pineapple Coconut, and Cherry Limeade. You can also stock up on Liquid Water Enhancers in flavors like Fruit Punch and Strawberry Watermelon.
Cheese Club Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese Made With Chickpea Pasta
Mac and cheese is a cozy, comforting dinner staple for Americans everywhere. In fact, research suggests that nearly 80% of people in the U.S. enjoy this cheesy pasta dish. But not everyone can join in the fun. Most types of pasta are not gluten-free, which means that anyone with celiac disease or a gluten intolerance usually has to miss out on the nourishing goodness of mac and cheese.
But things changed when Aldi introduced its Cheese Club Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese, which was made with chickpea pasta. It quickly became a fan favorite among the gluten-free community, with some even comparing it to Kraft's iconic version of the American classic. This is why it was particularly disappointing for many customers when Aldi decided to discontinue the pasta. In response to a post on X in May 2025 that read "Tell me where your remaining stock of chickpea mac and cheese is, and nobody has to get hurt," Aldi confirmed the sad news that there were "no current plans" for the Cheese Club Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese to make a return to the shelves.
Unfortunately, in general, Aldi is not a good destination for gluten-free shoppers. We recently ranked several grocery store chains in the U.S. and their ranges of gluten-free options, and Aldi came at the bottom of the list. This, in part, is because it has discontinued multiple gluten-free products in the past.
Friendly Farms Extra Creamy Oat Milk
For a few years now, oat milk has been enjoying a bit of a moment, and it's not showing any signs of slowing down. In fact, research suggests that the market could hit a market value of nearly $11 billion by 2032 (for context, in 2023, it was valued at $3 billion). So, of course, Aldi has its own version of the beloved plant-based milk, which is sold under its Friendly Farms label alongside almond milk.
But, for a time, Aldi had more than one oat milk product. Its Friendly Farms Extra Creamy Oat Milk was, well, extra creamy, making it ideal for frothy dairy-free coffees, like lattes, cappuccinos, and flat whites. To the dismay of fans, Aldi discontinued the Extra Creamy Oat Milk last year.
Unfortunately, when we rated the best oat milk brands on the market, our reviewer wasn't sold on the Original Oatmilk from Aldi (pictured above), noting that it wasn't easy to froth in a coffee and left a bad "metallic, chemical-like" aftertaste. So it's a shame that, right now, the Original Oatmilk is the only oat milk Aldi sells. Confirming the news about the Extra Creamy version on X in December 2024, the grocery store's social media team admitted: "We hate being the bearer of bad news." If you want a decent oat milk, our taste-tester ranked British brand Minor Figures as the best on the market. Chobani, Califia Farms, Oatsome, and Oatly all came in the top five.
L'Oven Fresh Pretzel Bagels
L'Oven Fresh Pretzel Bagels were once a customer favorite. In the Aldi Nerd Community Recipe Group on Facebook, one user called the bagels their favorite product from Aldi ever in 2022, and dozens of people in the comments agreed. But sadly, it wasn't meant to last. Just like the L'Oven Fresh Protein Bread, Aldi also gave its Pretzel Bagels the chop. In 2023, when one Pretzel Bagel fan asked on X when the product would be coming back to stores, Aldi confirmed that there "are no plans to bring them back" alongside a broken heart emoji.
It's not all sad news. Aldi still stocks a wide range of bagel products under its L'Oven Fresh line, including French Toast Bagels, Hawaiian Bagels, and Cinnamon Raisin Bagels. But it might be wise to skip its Plain variety. When we ranked store-bought bagels, our taste-tester said these bagels had a "whole lot of bread and little chew," adding that they would probably "leave this bag on the shelf" next time they were in store.
If you're wondering which bagels made the top of the list, the number one spot went to Ray's New York Bagels. They're a particularly good buy if you're craving pretzel bagels, as our reviewer said they were "bordering on pretzel-like" and the "closest bagel we could find to the authentic New York bagel experience." Other entries in the top five came from brands like Stop & Shop, Lender's Bagels, and Walmart's private label, Marketside.
Benton's Fudge Marshmallow Cookies
If you're craving an Oreo-style cookie, breakfast biscuits, macaroons, or graham crackers, you can count on Aldi's Benton's range to come up with the goods. In fact, the budget supermarket chain's private label offers a variety of cheaper versions of brand name favorites in this category. But one thing you won't be able to find? Pinwheel cookies, sadly.
Once upon a time, however, this wasn't the case. Aldi used to offer Benton's Fudge Marshmallow Cookies. They were similar to Nabisco's popular Pinwheels, with marshmallow covered in chocolate, only quite a bit cheaper than the original. But these were sent to Aldi's product graveyard a few years ago. In 2023, one user asked Aldi on X, "Where did you hide Benton Pinwheel Cookies?" The budget chain responded, once again with a broken heart emoji, "Sadly, the pinwheel cookies were discontinued a while back."
If you're mourning the loss of the Benton's Pinwheel Cookies, we've got something that might help ease the pain. Recently, we ranked several Aldi cookies from worst to best, and according to our reviewer, Benton's Peanut Butter Créme Filled Cookies were hard to beat. They said these cookies were "crisp, fresh, and snappy" with a "sublime crunch." Other varieties that made the top five were Benton's Mint-Striped Fudge Cookies, Benton's Toasted Coconut Cookie Thins, Benton's Hazelnut Cookies, and Benton's Speculoos (which are a Biscoff copycat).
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Mexican Style Take & Bake Pizza
If the idea of a Mexican-style thin-crust 16-inch pizza loaded with black olives, peppers, cheese, pepperoni, and seasoned beef is making your mouth water, we have bad news. We're sorry to say you won't find this type of pizza at Aldi — at least, not anymore. The budget chain used to sell this exact pizza, called Mexican Style Take & Bake, under its Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen line, but in 2023, it revealed it had been discontinued.
On X, one social media user asked the chain: "What does a girl gotta do to bring back the Mexican Take n Bake Pizza?!! It's been forever and it's delicious." With its signature broken heart emoji, Aldi confirmed that there were no plans to bring it back.
Fortunately, Aldi does still offer several other pizza options. We recently ranked them, with Sasquatch Pizza Co.'s Half Pepperoni and Half Cheese Pizza coming out on top. In terms of its own-brand Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen range, the Cheese-Stuffed Crust Three-Meat Pizza came in third place in the ranking. Our reviewer called it a "filling and flavorful" pick. Not all Mama Cozzi's pizzas are worth buying, however. Our taste-tester called the private label's French Bread Pepperoni Pizza "crusty and dry," so maybe give that one a miss.
Sundae Shoppe Jumbo Premium Ice Cream Sandwiches
Ice cream sandwiches as we know them now started to take shape in the early 1900s, when George Whitney of It's-It Ice Cream dipped ice cream and two oatmeal cookies into melted chocolate for the first time. Since then, the sweet treat has steadily become more popular, and today, you can buy ice cream sandwiches from grocery stores all over the U.S.
If you're in Aldi, you have two options: M&M's Vanilla Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches or the chain's private label Sundae Shoppe's Vanilla Frozen Dairy Dessert Sandwiches. But if you were hunting the aisles for Sundae Shoppe's Jumbo Premium Ice Cream Sandwiches — which are ultra-thick ice cream sandwiches filled with vanilla ice cream and two chocolate wafers — you'll be disappointed.
In March 2025, one user on X asked Aldi when these jumbo sandwiches, which contain double the ice cream of the regular version, would be coming back, and they got a disappointing reply. The budget grocery store confirmed that there was no news on if and when they would be returning to the shelves. Aldi did, however, encourage the user to fill out a suggestion form requesting that the Jumbo Premium Ice Cream Sandwiches make a return, so who knows? Maybe they'll be gracing the freezer aisle again one day. We can only hope.
Pueblo Lindo Taquitos
Takis are always a hit in the grocery store aisles. In 2022, the brand's Blue Heat flavor was even named by 40,000 consumers as the best hot and spicy snack in the U.S. in Product of the Year USA (the biggest consumer-voted award for product innovation). So it makes sense that this iconic snack brand has inspired some copycats. Trader Joe's, for example, makes a similar version, called Chili & Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips. Aldi used to make its own dupe, called Pueblo Lindo Taquitos, and they were a big hit. But sadly, the taquitos have left Aldi's shelves forever.
The Pueblo Lindo Taquitos were similar to Takis Fuego, specifically. They were essentially rolled corn tortilla chips, which had been coated in a spicy seasoning with chile and lime. They were so tasty, some even declared them better than Takis. In April 2023, the broken heart emoji struck again on Aldi's X account. In response to a post from a user asking where the Pueblo Lindo Taquitos had gotten to, Aldi confirmed they were officially discontinued.
If you're looking for a spicy potato chip from the budget grocery store, we recently ranked Aldi's options from worst to best, and our taste-tester gave Aldi's Clancy's Nashville Hot Chicken Kettle Chips a decent review. The top spot on the list went to Clancy's Jalapeño Kettle Chips, which were dubbed "well-balanced and flavorful."