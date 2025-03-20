If You're Craving Gluten-Free Snacks, Steer Clear Of One Popular Grocery Chain

Everybody deserves good snacks, no matter what their dietary restrictions may be. Whether you're snacking between meals, on a long road trip, or even on your daily commute, having a variety of snacks to choose from is important. For those who are gluten-free, this is already a complicated feat to accomplish, but it's even more difficult when you're looking for snacks in the wrong grocery store. Tasting Table reviewed 11 popular chain grocery stores for gluten-free snacks and found one that's not really worth the trip: Aldi.

Aldi may be one of the most affordable grocery stores, but when it comes to gluten-free snacks, it's seriously lacking. The store mostly carries different varieties of gluten-free chips and crackers. Our taste tester highlighted Sweet Chili Brown Rice Crisps as the tastiest of the bunch, and many fellow Aldi shoppers on Reddit agree, even proclaiming they taste better than trusty Doritos. There are also some gluten-free protein bars you can choose from, in flavors of vanilla, chocolate chip cookie dough, and honey yogurt with peanuts. But this is where the lineup ends, so unless you're specifically craving chips or protein bars, you won't have much luck looking for snacks at Aldi. Admittedly, there are plenty of things you can get at Aldi to make DIY snacks at home, but that's not really the same as grabbing a quick packaged bite on the go, is it?