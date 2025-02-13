11 Best Gluten-Free Snacks You'll Find At Costco
Costco is hands down one of the best places to go if you need to get anything in bulk. Not only does shopping at Costco help you save money, but there are also a wide variety of foods and brands to choose from. There are even some that you won't easily find in your average grocery store.
When it comes to shopping at the neighborhood supermarket for gluten-free snacks, the options can be fairly underwhelming, with seemingly fewer snack options in gluten-free form than there are for gluten-eaters. However, I've found this isn't necessarily the case at Costco. While browsing through the Costco snack options, I found an overwhelming amount of gluten-free goodies — so much so that one shopping trip might not be enough to bring all of them home.
I will be sharing with you my top 11 favorite gluten-free snacks from the retail store, with prices reflective of the time this article was written. Some offer great nutrition benefits, while others satisfy a sweet tooth, are great movie-watching snacks, or are perfect for on-the-go snacking, but they're all my non-negotiables when I make a Costco run. Now, make sure you're up to date with your Costco shopping hacks, and get ready to come home with a car full of gluten-free snacks!
Drizzilicious French Toast Bites
The Drizzilicious French Toast bites are not like other rice cakes on the market. These snacks are incredibly small, almost comparable to the size of a piece of popcorn. They are covered in cinnamon and maple sugar and truly taste like French toast.
Some people might think these fall on the more non-nutritional side when it comes to snacks, but these little bites actually have some great ingredients. Some stand-out ingredients are white rice flour, quinoa, chia, and flax. With such natural ingredients, they are a sweet treat that many people can get behind. For about 21 pieces of the French toast bites, that gets you 90 calories. Overall, that's a pretty small amount of calories in the grand scheme of a day of eating.
When I tell you that the Drizzilicious French Toast Bites are addicting, I'm not exaggerating at all. They have a slight crunch in the beginning, but they flawlessly melt in your mouth as you chew. These actually taste similar to Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, which contains gluten, so this could be a great alternative for people who love that specific cereal but can no longer eat it due to gluten. These rice cakes come in a large, resealable, 12.25-ounce bag at Costco — perfect for grabbing as a snack to eat mindlessly while catching up on your favorite TV show.
Pirate's Booty Aged White Cheddar Rice and Corn Puffs
If you like any sort of white cheddar snack, you are going to fall in love with Pirate's Booty Aged White Cheddar Rice and Corn Puffs. Before I was eating gluten-free, one of my absolute favorite snacks was the white cheddar Cheez-Its. To satisfy that same flavor profile, I replaced it with the Pirate's Booty, which is made with cornmeal and rice flour and has a similar texture to Cheetos. One thing I love about it more than Cheetos, however, is that the cheese dust doesn't create a thick coating on your fingers as you eat. With less of a mess, I tend to reach for Pirate's Booty more often.
It is the ultimate movie-watching snack to have on hand, bursting with flavor, making every single bite just as satisfying as the last. The puffs also have a true, natural cheddar taste — unlike other cheddar-flavored popcorn or snacks that taste more artificial. There is also a satisfying crunch that I love when it comes to a snack like this. At Costco, you can get a large box of 40 single-serving bags. I prefer that as opposed to the larger bags you can buy at grocery stores because the snack is already divided into serving sizes. It also makes it easy to transport, so if you want to throw a bag into your backpack or purse, you can do so without having to pour some into a Ziploc bag.
Think! High Protein Bar
There are many great protein bars on the market; however, many contain gluten. For a gluten-free option, I love the Think! High Protein Bars. At Costco, you can get a box that holds 18 bars, and there are two different flavors: creamy peanut butter and brownie crunch. Each bar has 20 grams of protein, which is great for when you want a true protein bar. There are also no added sugars in these bars, which isn't necessarily the case with many other protein bar brands that contain a good amount of sugar.
There are 230 calories per bar, which makes them nice and filling. I like to have one of these bars on me if I'm traveling, need a pick-me-up after a workout, or need something high-protein to start my day. I like that these bars aren't extremely chewy, like the kind that gets stuck in your teeth, which could be a very unpleasant experience. The peanut butter flavor is great — it isn't overpowering and has a nice balance with the chocolate coating. However, the brownie crunch is my favorite, as it's super chocolatey and tastes more indulgent. It is very reminiscent of an actual brownie, and it has an enjoyable after-taste as well.
Crunchmaster Multi-Grain 6-Seed Baked Crackers
Finding gluten-free crackers that are sturdy, healthy, and tasty is hard to come by in the gluten-free world. And that's why my all-time favorite gluten-free crackers are the Crunchmaster Multi-Grain Crackers. At Costco, you can get a box that has two 14-ounce bags of crackers. The bags go a long way, and they don't take up much room — a major plus.
These crackers are made with six types of seeds: sesame, amaranth, flax, chia, quinoa, and millet. These seeds help provide nutrients like healthy fats, fiber, and other vitamins and minerals.
What I love about these chips, however, is they don't necessarily taste like healthy food. They contain a perfect amount of salt where they satisfy a savory craving, but it's not overdone, either. They have a solid crunch when bitten into (as the name suggests), and they are nice and sturdy to use as a vehicle for a dip. Some types of dip that taste great with these crackers are guacamole, buffalo chicken, and sour cream and onion. Finding a solid cracker that doesn't break when you use it for a dip is a huge win in the gluten-free world. And what's even better is that they taste great, too. The Crunchmaster Multi-Grain Crackers are also delicious completely on their own. So, however you want to eat them, I am confident that you'll find them enjoyable.
Sonoma Creamery Tomato Basil Pizza Crisps
The Sonoma Creamery Tomato Basil Pizza Crisps are an incredibly unique type of snack. They are pieces of baked mozzarella that are shaped into delicate small triangles. The tomato, basil, and garlic seasoning on top makes them taste like pizza bites. Overall, they are light and airy and filled with a strong flavor that makes them perfectly satisfying. At Costco, you can get a large bag that has a resealable zipper on top — keeping it nice and fresh. It's a sizeable bag, so it will last you quite a bit unless you eat a handful frequently throughout the day.
I like to snack on these by themselves, but I also like to throw them into a salad with ranch dressing as well. No matter how you enjoy them, you will appreciate how these baked mozzarella bites have a nice, strong crisp to them. As for the flavor, I think that the tomato flavor is actually very subtle in a perfect way. I could also lightly taste the garlic and basil seasoning, however the main flavor that you will notice is the baked cheese. They are absolutely delicious, and it is an extra bonus that there are 13 grams of protein per serving. This is a great option if you are trying to add more protein to your meals.
Harvest Snaps Baked Green Pea Snacks
If you are looking to add more nutritious snacks to your pantry, the Harvest Snaps Baked Green Pea Snacks are a great option. The ingredients are incredibly simple — they mainly contain whole green peas, vegetable oil, rice, and salt. Not only does this snack offer you a serving of vegetables, but it delivers it in an enjoyable, tasty way.
It is so enjoyable that I can't go a week without having Harvest Snaps. These lightly salted snacks are soft and airy, satisfyingly savory, and taste indulgent even though they are derived from a vegetable. If you take a look at the nutrition information, you'll see that there are about 130 calories per serving. After a serving, the odds of you still being hungry are quite low, as the snack has a good amount of fat, carbohydrates, fiber, and protein — each of which your body needs to function. They are perfect for snacking on during a movie or as a small treat to go with your lunch.
Bobo's PB&Js
Bobo's PB&Js are a snack-like, gluten-free version of a traditional peanut butter and jelly sandwich. One difference is they are made with whole grain rolled oats instead of bread. The variety pack at Costco has both strawberry and grape jelly flavors. You can get a box of 20 at Costco, which is a great deal compared to what you can find at other grocery stores. For example, Target only sells boxes of four PB&J's, and the average price per serving is a little over $1. At Costco, the box of 20 PB&Js evened out to be about 77 cents per serving.
I depend on Bobo's PB&Js as a gluten-free eater for many different reasons. Since they are packaged individually, it makes them incredibly easy to transport. Whether you are taking them with you for the day or on a longer trip, they are convenient and small. Many gluten-free people know the pain of traveling or being out for a long time and having trouble finding something gluten-free to eat. Since these pack in 230 calories per treat, they are a great "emergency snack" to have on hand in case you need fuel in a pinch. The PB&Js have a soft and chewy texture, are sweet, and the whole grains help to keep you satisfied.
Kirkland Cashew Clusters
If you love to snack on trail mix or nut mixtures, you will love the Kirkland Cashew Clusters. These are made with roasted cashews, almonds, and pumpkin seeds. The honey, rice syrup, cane sugar, and salt make them a classic sweet and salty snack. They are packed together in little bite-sized cubes, which is a nice difference from your usual mixture of loose ingredients in a trail mix. At Costco, you can get a 2-pound bag with a resealable top. They are great to eat straight out of the bag or easy to put in a Ziploc bag for on-the-go snacking.
These cashew clusters are truly the perfect amount of salty and sweet. I like the crunch that comes with every single bite and how the different flavor profiles of the almonds, cashews, and pumpkin seeds complement each other nicely while also keeping things interesting. Since this snack contains a solid amount of healthy fats, carbohydrates, and a bit of protein, you will most likely feel full and satisfied after snacking on a serving of these. These nutritional clusters are perfect for in-between meals to curb your appetite.
Made Good Granola Minis
Made Good Granola Minis comes in one large bag that's filled with 24 individual pouches. The snacks are small granola balls that come in two flavors: mixed berry and chocolate chip. From the naked eye, they look like they're just made with pieces of oats and either chocolate chips or dried berry pieces. Under the surface, however, the granola minis are much more than that. Each pouch actually hides a serving of vegetables — with ingredients like extracts of broccoli, spinach, carrots, tomatoes, beets, and shiitake mushrooms. These granola minis are also a great option for children since they taste like a yummy treat, but they secretly contain some great nutrients, as well.
As for the taste, these granola minis taste like a simple granola mixture. They aren't too sweet and have a nice, pleasant taste that isn't overwhelming. The chewy texture is also enjoyable. You truly cannot tell that there are other ingredients beyond the oats. I love to have the granola minis on hand as an on-the-go breakfast snack. When you're not feeling a full breakfast, the granola minis are the perfect compromise. The whole grains help provide a bit of energy to start the day but aren't heavy in taste or texture.
Skinny Pop Popcorn
Most popcorn is gluten-free, however, it's important to always check the packaging to ensure that it is. Skinny Pop Popcorn has "gluten-free" clearly labeled on the front, which can put gluten-free folks at ease, knowing that the popcorn couldn't have been cross-contaminated with other products that do have gluten. Skinny Pop isn't just your average popcorn, either. It doesn't contain any preservatives, artificial flavors, or trans fat. Unlike other brands that usually cover popcorn in butter or artificial flavors, Skinny Pop keeps it simple. It's just made with popcorn, sunflower oil, and salt.
If you pick up Skinny Pop at Costco, you can get a box that has 28 single bags. These small serving sizes are incredibly convenient to grab and go or to just have a measured out serving-size with no effort on your part. It's a light and tasty perfect snack. I especially love how the popcorn doesn't taste overly greasy or make you feel bogged down like some other popcorn brands. It also has 3 grams of fiber per serving, which can help with digestion and also keep you satiated — an added bonus to the enjoyable snack.
Built Puff
If you are someone who likes to have protein bars after a workout to help with muscle soreness and strength, there is a new type of bar on the market that will taste unlike anything you've ever tried. The Built Puff is a protein bar made with whey protein isolate, and it only has 6 grams of added sugar and 17 grams of protein. Overall, the bars have about 140 calories, which is relatively low for a protein bar. The real kicker here is the Built Puff tastes like an actual candy bar.
These protein bars are comparable to a Milky Way or 3 Musketeers bar. There is a chocolate exterior, but inside, there is a light and fluffy center. Each bite is soft and delicious and doesn't taste dense, overwhelming, or heavy at all. When I first tried these, I was actually in shock that I was eating a protein bar. I could easily replace my craving for a classic candy bar with this snack, and I would be better off with less sugar, unnecessary calories, and added protein.
At Costco, you can get a box that carries 14 bars of two different flavors: coconut and brownie batter. My favorite flavor is the brownie batter, which could truly be switched out for a 3 Musketeers bar. I also enjoy coconut, which is reminiscent of an Almond Joy, just without the heaviness. The deal at Costco is an amazing one — costing only $20 for 14 bars at my time of purchase, whereas a box of 12 bars on Amazon costs nearly $10 more.