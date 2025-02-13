11 Best Gluten-Free Snacks You'll Find At Costco

Costco is hands down one of the best places to go if you need to get anything in bulk. Not only does shopping at Costco help you save money, but there are also a wide variety of foods and brands to choose from. There are even some that you won't easily find in your average grocery store.

When it comes to shopping at the neighborhood supermarket for gluten-free snacks, the options can be fairly underwhelming, with seemingly fewer snack options in gluten-free form than there are for gluten-eaters. However, I've found this isn't necessarily the case at Costco. While browsing through the Costco snack options, I found an overwhelming amount of gluten-free goodies — so much so that one shopping trip might not be enough to bring all of them home.

I will be sharing with you my top 11 favorite gluten-free snacks from the retail store, with prices reflective of the time this article was written. Some offer great nutrition benefits, while others satisfy a sweet tooth, are great movie-watching snacks, or are perfect for on-the-go snacking, but they're all my non-negotiables when I make a Costco run. Now, make sure you're up to date with your Costco shopping hacks, and get ready to come home with a car full of gluten-free snacks!

