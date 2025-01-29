14 Simple Ways To Add A Protein Boost To Your Favorite Meals

Oatmeal is an incredibly nutritious and comforting breakfast to have, especially during the colder months of the year. The whole grains and fiber from the oats is great to start your day with; however, the oats themselves lack a ton of protein. Luckily, adding protein doesn't mean you have to alter the taste of your breakfast or make it less enjoyable.

With a few simple changes, you can triple the protein content of your breakfast. First things first — ditch the water. Make your oatmeal with a cup of whole milk instead, and you will have easily added close to 8 grams of protein right there. Then, sprinkle in some chia seeds, which will add an extra 5 grams per 2½ teaspoon. The seeds also add more fiber to the meal, which will leave you feeling more satiated. Lastly, you can either mix in vanilla or plain protein powder, or — my personal favorite — top it with a ½ cup of Greek yogurt. If you choose to add protein powder, make sure that the milk is nice and hot as you mix the powder in. This will help it dissolve into the oatmeal. The Greek yogurt on top may seem odd at first, but don't knock it until you try it. With these suggestions, you could get your oatmeal breakfast to reach up to between 30 and 40 grams of protein.

