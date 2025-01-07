13 Underrated Nespresso Pods That You Need To Try
Everyone has their favorite Nespresso pod — something they just can't help but turn to every morning for their usual brew. But if you're looking to expand your palette, you might be interested in trying flavors that you don't hear about quite as much. So, how can you find a hidden gem within Nespresso's expansive pod collection? Fortunately, we've rounded up 14 underrated Nespresso pods that we think deserve more love.
So, what exactly constitutes being underrated, anyway? Besides just looking for coffee pods that people believed to be underrated, I also checked for information online regarding pods people hadn't tried yet, didn't buy often, or pods that had consistently positive reviews but still weren't frequently purchased. But every pod I included has a plethora of good reviews (both on social media and sometimes from myself), so you're not just getting the most disliked Nespresso pods when it comes to the underrated pods on this list.
I picked out both Original and Vertuo pods for this list. I used online reviews on social media, Nespresso's website, and my own personal experience to create this list. Just keep in mind that you'll need to check that each pod works with your Nespresso machine before purchasing.
Costa Rica
As a Master Origins pod, Costa Rica is a respected Nespresso pod, but it's also greatly underrated. Sometimes, Origin pods tend to miss the roster of "most popular" rankings that Nespresso fans come up with — at least in my experience, not everyone uses these pods consistently. They're not touted as one of Nespresso's signature pods, after all. But there are a few Master Origins pods that are definitely worth a second look, and Costa Rica is one of them.
Not only did it claim the second spot when I ranked all of Nespresso's Vertuo Master Origins pods, it also gets consistently good reviews from those who try it. Its flavor profile is appealing to pretty much everyone; it has notes of cereal, slight earthiness, and is a fairly strong (but not too strong) roast.
One thing I especially love about the Costa Rica pod is that it certainly works as an everyday Nespresso pod. It doesn't taste too overwhelming, and I think it has a profile that doubles as a solid pairing for a breakfast or post-dinner treat. I myself keep a sleeve of Costa Rica pods handy, because I haven't found anyone so far who doesn't like them.
Stormio
I think that Stormio tends to have a surprise factor to it. It's a pod that's relatively popular within the Nespresso community but still seems underrated to me; it's not usually the first pod people turn to, but when they finally get a chance to try it, they usually end up loving it. If you're looking for a fun new pod to try or something to add to your morning coffee routine, Stormio might be your next best underrated bet.
Stormio is a dark roast, with both woodsy and spicy flavors. It's strong — and even a little bitter — and it's probably no surprise to hear that Nespresso rates this pod as "intense." These factors can be a little off-putting to some, and that's probably another reason why Stormio tends to be so underrated when it comes to Nespresso pods. If you love Arabica beans, Stormio is another bonus for you, because it's a 100% Arabica roast.
As long as you can handle a stronger roast, Stormio is definitely for you. It's smooth, it's delightfully earthy, and it's definitely the wake-up call of morning brews. Plus, according to Nespresso, this Nespresso pod makes a perfect Americano — just another bonus of the versatile pod.
Roma
There might be a little bit of debate when it comes to whether or not Roma is underrated, but I personally don't see many people or reviewers say it's their favorite pod.
With the ever-popular cereal note present in this brew, along with a gentle woody taste, this pod just hits the spot nicely. It's a pleasantly acidic light roast that is well-balanced and earthy (and a little bitter). Nespresso says it's best served as a ristretto.
Now, the debate with Roma often comes because of its acidity and bitterness. Some reviewers have called it too pungent, while others enjoy it but don't mark it down as their absolute favorite pod. It's part of a gently raging debate within the Nespresso community, but people who love Roma do truly adore it.
Orafio
Orafio has some of the most agreeable coffee notes that just hit the spot for a lot of people: cereal and caramel. It's a little acidic, a little sweet, and deliciously full-bodied. It walks the line perfectly between earthiness and gentle warmth. Despite the fact that Orafio is a medium roast, however, some reviewers find it to be too bitter. Nespresso ranks it as being right in the middle, so it's possible that most people who tried Orafio just weren't prepared for a brew that has caramel flavors to be bitter at all.
This is the main reason why Orafio tends to be underrated for what it is. A lot of people will argue specifically that Orafio is underrated; one user on a Reddit thread discussing the most underrated pods argued, "Orafio (VL) because it's so creamy and caramel-y to me. One of my favorites that I don't see talked about much."
As long as you approach Orafio with an open mind, you might just discover a new favorite brew. I wouldn't say it's quite a love-it-or-hate-it pod, but those who end up liking it tend to be all-in on the pod after trying it just once.
Peru
When I ranked Nespresso's Master Origins pods, Peru came third. That might not sound like a resounding rating, but let me explain: Peru is an espresso, whereas none of the other Master Origins pods are. With that in mind, it felt wrong to rank it first. But its flavors were genuinely delicious.
It's a very fruity pod, and you can really taste those flavors come through as you drink the espresso. It's strong but not extremely bitter, and it is an absolutely perfect pod to enjoy all on its own as an espresso. It's very well-balanced and bodied, with acidity that brings out the fruit flavors beautifully.
So, why is Peru not a fan favorite? While many people can agree that it's highly underrated, it might just be a Master Origins problem coming through again. Plus, espressos aren't as common from Nespresso as coffees are, so you're less likely to find customers purchasing pods that are exclusively espressos. The same is true for the Master Origins line, as it's the only drink of its kind within that lineup. But if you like slightly strong, boldly fruity coffees, Peru is the espresso for you.
Pour-over pod
I don't see a lot of people talking about Nespresso's Pour-Over pod — maybe because its name isn't super flashy. But this is possibly one of my favorite Nespresso pods I've tried to date, and I think it's greatly underrated. Whether you're a fan of pour-overs or not, I think absolutely every coffee drinker will love Pour-Over. When I compared Nespresso's Pour-Over and Cold Brew pods, I couldn't help but love Pour-Over right away.
The Pour-Over pods are a classic medium roast. Each pod brings a truly unbeatable smoky flavor to your cup; when I first tried it, I felt it genuinely captured what a classic coffee shop pour-over should taste like. To me, the taste reminded me a little bit of oak wood (a prime wood choice for smoking); like the earthy-tasting beans had actually been smoked over real wood.
As a bonus, the Pour-Over pods are XL. This is another factor that contributes to why they're so underrated — if you have an Original Nespresso machine, unfortunately you won't be able to use these pods. They make a full 12 ounce coffee, according to Nespresso. But although the brew is large, don't think it tastes watered-down. The flavor stays perfectly strong no matter how many cups you split it into.
Stockholm
Stockholm is polarizing, which is sadly a determining factor in its underrated-ness. Why? Because it's bitter. Some reviewers absolutely love the pod and say it's not too overwhelming at all. Others say that it's very intense. It's true that you won't find much sweet respite in the tasting notes of this brew: roasted chocolate is what it tastes like, according to Nespresso. But its layered flavor might just be enough to make it your new favorite.
Stockholm is not quite the strongest roast Nespresso offers, but it's up there. According to Nespresso, this pod is intended to be enjoyed black — so if you're planning on buying Stockholm, you should definitely commit to drinking it straight. Its malty, full-bodied flavor will surely win you over in the end.
Ethiopia
When it comes to pods that are a little less popular within actual Nespresso stores yet are still somehow beloved by all Nespresso users, Ethiopia best fits the description. A lot of people love the Ethiopia pods, but they don't always become everyone's new morning brew. "Everyone who tries it seems to love it, but no one buys it," joked a user about Ethiopia pods on a Reddit thread discussing Nespresso pods.
Ethiopia's flavor notes are nice and specific, a huge benefit to those who want to buy a full sleeve online without trying it first. It's floral and fruity — tasting of blueberry specifically, according to Nespresso. It's not bitter at all, which will help its bold flavors appeal to almost anyone who tries it. But you can rest assured that the brew still has plenty of acidity to help balance it out.
As the name might imply, Ethiopia is a pod from Nespresso's Master Crafted lineup — the Original Nespresso version of the Master Origins line, both of which feature unique coffees from countries around the globe.
Ice Leggero
Now, you might have seen Ice Leggero mentioned before as a few people's favorites, but my argument for why it's underrated is that some people underrate Nespresso's iced coffee as a whole. Maybe you're just not an iced coffee fan, or maybe you haven't tried any of Nespresso's pods that are best served iced. But I believe that Nespresso's iced brews are worth a try.
So, why Ice Leggero? Mostly because it's underrated but not unpopular in the Nespresso iced-coffee community. Because there are fewer iced Nespresso pods to choose from, it's easy to tell when people love (or don't like) an iced pod. The consensus around Ice Leggero is primarily positive: it makes a delicious iced brew.
Ice Leggero features notes of cereal and fruit, both of which come through beautifully over ice. It's a delicate medium roast that will definitely allow you to experience all the tasting flavors Nespresso has to offer for these pods. Even better, it will probably win you over to the world of iced Nespresso coffees.
Cold Brew
I don't see many people talking about Nespresso's Cold Brew pods, but these XL pods are a solid option if you want another good iced drink. The Cold Brew pods are specifically designed to replicate the taste of a classic cold brew (and yes, cold brew is different from iced coffee). Moreover, the pods feature gentle notes of caramel and cereal. It's not too bitter, which makes it extra refreshing, but the caramel doesn't make the Cold Brew pods taste sweet, either.
Best of all, Nespresso's classic crema holds up even though the drink is made over ice. This is another big bonus for an equally large pod — the Cold Brew pods will all make a 12oz drink.
When I first tried Cold Brew, I felt like all of Nespresso's tasting notes held up well, even when the pod was brewed over ice. It was just as easy to make as any other Nespresso pod — and you can cool it down even further by adding more ice after it's brewed or just popping it in the freezer for a few minutes. Even though you might not find a lot of people mentioning it when they talk about their favorite classic Nespresso pods, the Cold Brew pods fall outside of the traditional Nespresso brew box — and I think you'll appreciate them for that.
Arondio
Arondio is a gentle, smooth coffee with tasting notes of cereal. By now, you might be wondering why so many pods on this list have notes of cereal. The truth is, it's an easy flavor to love, but it's also one that is sometimes overlooked. Arondio appeals to pretty much everyone — it's well-balanced, earthy, and maybe a little sweet. It also helps other flavors to shine well when paired with fruity or sweet notes.
With that in mind, Arondio somehow manages to be both gentle and intense. Its flavor is light, but it is a dark roast, so don't underestimate it. It rates relatively high on both bitterness and roast level according to Nespresso, yet its actual tasting notes still manage to come across as surprisingly easy-going. That's probably also because every note in Arondio is very well-balanced.
You probably won't see Arondio mentioned often within the Nespresso community, which is why I ranked it as a highly underrated pod. Those who try it really appreciate its uniquely balanced flavors. It's an interesting pod, and one that deserves a little more popularity because of its versatility.
Venezia
Venezia is a Nespresso pod you should think of when you want a solid medium roast. It has a little bit of everything — acidity, bitterness, roastiness, and body — but none of these factors are overpowering. According to Nespresso's tasting notes, it tastes nutty — a pleasing flavor that, in my experience, most people will be able to agree with. I find nutty coffees to taste deep and layered, which makes them interesting to drink without being too intense.
"Venezia brings me right back to drinking espresso in Italy. Hands down my favorite of this series," mentions one Reddit user on a thread discussing the Nespresso Ispirazione line. While some people are all green flags for Venezia, other people think it's just likeable — not loveable. This makes it a highly underrated pod, because its gentle flavors can sometimes steer people away from trying it (or picking it as their new everyday brew). I'm not saying it has to be your new favorite pod, but I think it's a really solid drink that is underrated as far as Nespresso pods go. As a bonus, it's the only nutty Nespresso pod that made this list of underrated pods, which gives it a unique flavor profile that you might end up loving.
Fortado
You'll find that Fortado is incredibly intense. That's why it's so underrated. It's extremely strong and rich — and that might lead a lot of people to steer clear of it. But if you know you love dark roasts or are looking to expand your coffee palette a little more, Fortado is definitely worth a try. "Am I missing something or is this pod criminally underrated?" asked one Reddit user on a thread discussing the Fortado pods.
Fortado has notes that are generally pleasing to most people, with Nespresso's tasting notes being of roasted chocolate. According to Nespresso, the brew also has light flavors of oak wood — another delicious way to make the other flavors stand out more.
The balanced brew makes it great for a morning coffee, but it's also found popularity amongst some Nespresso users as a dessert coffee. Whether you're using it to offset sweet treats or just enjoy on its own after dinner, it's definitely got a lot of promise as an evening brew.
Methodology
To find the absolute most underrated Nespresso pods, I searched the Internet for coffee lovers discussing Nespresso pods they felt other people just weren't buying enough. I'm already familiar with Nespresso, so I tried to steer clear of pods that are commonly known as favorites (although that's up for debate, to be fair). I used a mix of both Vertuo and Original Nespresso pods, so everyone will find a new pod to try no matter what kind of machine you have.
Whenever possible, I used my own experiences having tasted these pods myself. Rather than include them just because I personally enjoyed them, I included underrated pods that had tasting notes that would appeal to a wide range of people and used my own experience to make sure the tasting notes matched up with what each pod actually tasted like.
Regardless of whether or not I had tried each pod before, I went off of a variety of detailed reviews for each pod, noting what each social media poster liked and disliked about each pod. As long as the pod was popular (but not too popular, of course) it was fit to make this list. I tended to steer clear of pods that were especially controversial, for the sake of picking the most underrated pods only. I did not use price as a factor for this list.