7 Absolute Worst Nespresso Pods That You Should Steer Clear Of
Beyond selling sleek and user-friendly coffee machines, Nespresso offers a wide selection of pod flavors. From its Vertuo line of barcoded brews to its Original line (which includes the first four Nespresso pod flavors that helped make it a household name), there are many ways to cure your caffeine cravings. That being said, not all Nespresso pods are created equal.
Of course, with so many flavor options, it's hardly surprising that some miss the mark. It could be due to acidity, a lack of character, or an unappealing barrage of bitterness that shocks the tongue. In some cases, a Nespresso pod simply doesn't taste anything like the advertised flavor. Now, if you're willing to compromise on taste for energy, then by all means: brew the nearest pod. But you also don't have to settle for a low-quality blend if you know which Nespresso pods to avoid.
Since nothing kicks the day off on the wrong foot like a bad cup of coffee, I put together a list of Nespresso pods to steer clear of to ensure your mornings stay merry. To determine which pods are most skip-worthy, I compared an aggregate of online reviews from both everyday consumers and coffee enthusiasts, along with my own personal experience with various Nespresso pods. Without further ado, here are the 7 absolute worst Nespresso pods.
Roasted Hazelnut
Roasted Hazelnut is one of Nespresso's most heavily criticized pods, which is unfortunate because hazelnut is one of the world's most beloved coffee flavors. Now, the toasted nut profile of this Vertuo pod option includes notes of biscuits and caramel, and is best when served with milk (according to the company, that is). But contrary to the crave-inducing description provided by Nespresso, many fans consider this coffee pod flavor a loss for the brand.
When a Nespresso pod receives a slew of negative reviews and comments from consumers on several different Reddit forums, it's probably smart to avoid it. Some have noted this flavor tastes burnt rather than roasted, and has an overpowering bitterness. What's more, adding creamer fails to improve the experience. Considering Vertuo pods are already expensive, if you're going to shell out extra bucks for a premium pod? It should at least be delicious. Frankly, a flavor this popular deserves to be returned to the tool shed and reworked; until then, it ranks among the worst Nespresso pods.
Volluto
Nothing kills a buzz like watery coffee, and unfortunately, Volluto is one of Nespresso's most diluted pods out there. With a mild and subtle flavor that's made for widespread appeal, it combines Brazilian and Colombian arabicas to deliver a flavor of "sweet biscuit and fruity acidity" ... at least, that's how the website describes it. The mild part is definitely true, but it's mild to the point of being watery. This is worsened by a sourness and super acidic aftertaste, and flavor additives don't blend well with this weak coffee, either.
While Volluto offers a bready aroma, an overbearing acidity — that tortures the tongue from start to finish — sadly takes the spotlight. The biggest criticism, though, is that it lacks character. Some have even noted the Volluto tastes nearly identical to the other pod flavors featured in the Espresso collection. Nespresso may have pioneered the world of coffee capsules, but this pod is one of the worst it's produced.
Rich Chocolate
Rich Chocolate is a Nespresso pod pick with a polarizing reputation. While some appear to enjoy this flavor — which is described as a refined dark chocolate-infused blend mixed with accents of caramel, almond, and cereal – the overwhelming number of bad reviews gave me no choice but to add it to this list.
Rather than a harmonious blend of coffee and cacao, consumers have said this Nespresso pod is akin to drinking a cup of chemicals. Others believe the taste is off, or that it's only rich in bitterness (despite having a 1 on the bitterness rating). To be fair, Rich Chocolate appears to have replaced Chocolate Fudge in the Nespresso pod lineup, and some say it does a better job at combining the two full-bodied flavors. The again, while you're more than welcome to scan this Nespresso pod's barcode if you wish, don't say we didn't warn you.
Roma
Roma is part of Nespresso's Ispirazione Italiana collection, which includes similarly robust Italian-inspired pod flavors. The company describes Roma as a medium roast coffee, and gives it a 4 on the bitterness and acidic scale (which goes up to 5). Unfortunately, though it contains aromatics to balance the intensity, I found this to be tremendously bitter when I tried it, and among the absolute worst Nespresso pods as a result.
Simply put, this woodsy, cereal-flavored pod is not for the faint of heart. The first sip is an astringent wake-up call that refuses to relent. Bitterness overwhelms the gingery aromatics, which only appear briefly in the finish. The cereal flavor is completely absent, and it smells closer to charred coffee than roasted (which is not the best part of waking up).
Now, Roma isn't necessarily entirely bad, per se — it just has a particularly strong flavor that's not for most palates. If you're not picky about balanced coffee, then it may be an acceptable for you. But Nespresso has plenty of tasty pods that rank above this one, and I think it's worth skipping.
Shanghai Lungo
Part of the World Exploration collection of Nespresso pods, Shanghai Lungo is a modern blend of four different arabicas, with a fruity flavor that's said to represent Shanghai itself. However, after a silky first sip, an astringent kick quickly takes center stage and leaves your tongue in a dry spell. Now, there's nothing wrong with unexpected flavor twists in a cup of coffee. But unless you're an adventurous coffee drinker, your tastebuds will likely find Shanghai Lungo unpleasant.
Though advertised as being a light roast, it's misleadingly bold and extremely sour. It's not completely undrinkable in the eyes of some coffee fans , perhaps because it features a blend of beans from Kenya, China, and Indonesia. Yet it's hard to believe the average palate can handle this overly robust profile (and that's coming from someone who enjoys strong flavors). If you're into bold coffee, Nespresso has much better pod options, such as Scuro, Napoli, Odacio, and Stormio.
Firenze Arpeggio
Another pod from Nespresso's Ispirazione Italiana collection, Firenze Arpeggio is a robust coffee that blends the fruity flavors of Florence with cocoa accents from South Italy. With an intensity level of 9, it's the strongest pod on this list. That's one notch above Roma, which has already been labeled as overly bitter. Consequently, this dark roast has a stingy first sip. It tastes aggressively roasted, flavor-wise, with subtle notes of unsweetened cocoa — but that's about it. In fact, the roastiness is so overpowering that only particular palates can handle it.
Overall, the Firenze Arpeggio pod is very unbalanced, and just might be Nespresso's worst coffee pod flavor (according to some, at least). Firenze Arpeggio was one of the first Nespresso pods I tried, in fact, and as someone who prefers black coffee, I found it hard to finish. The drinking experience isn't very pleasant, and adding milk only slightly improves things. As one of the absolute worst Nespresso coffee pod flavors, I highly recommend steering clear of this one.
Nicaragua
Black honey processing separates the Nicaragua flavor from other Nespresso pods. Honey processed coffee is made with fermented beans from coffee cherry pulp that coats the beans with a sticky substance that looks like honey (but isn't). This is said to make coffee sweeter and give it more body, and the description of this Nespresso pod falls in line with how it's processed. However, when the Nicaragua flavor is put to the test, it fails to stick the landing.
A part of Nespresso's Master Crafted Single Origins line, there are fruity notes present in this, but they're joined by a noticeable sharpness and gradual build-up of bitterness. This leave your tongue high and dry as a result. Additionally, though it's described as a medium-intense flavor, it's surprisingly acidic, and certainly isn't "smooth as honey" as the company claims. This is simply not a pod I could ever recommend, so steer clear of the Nicaragua.
Methodology
To compile this list of the worst Nespresso pod flavors, I researched and compared various online reviews from everyday users, food news websites, and YouTube channels. I also took into consideration any discrepancies between how the pod is advertised versus how it actually tastes when deciding which pods were among the absolute worst. Lastly, I included personal experience where applicable to further illustrate the rationale for including these Nespresso coffee pods.