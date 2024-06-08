Why Are Nespresso Vertuo Pods More Expensive Than The Original Ones?

For many coffee drinkers, Nespresso is synonymous with a rich, creamy cup of joe. The brand offers a range of machines and pods that promise cafe-quality coffee at home. If you've shopped for Nespresso pods, you might have noticed that regardless of the coffee pod flavors, Vertuo pods are noticeably more expensive than those from the Original line, and wondered what lies behind this price difference. Is it just marketing, or is Vertuo coffee better quality?

According to Nespresso themselves, several factors are at play. The most obvious reason is that Vertuo pods are designed to brew larger cup sizes, such as a full mug or even a carafe. As such, they tend to be larger and contain more coffee grounds (and thus, more caffeine per pod). For example, the Carafe Pour-Over Style pod can whip up 18 ounces of coffee in one go! Meanwhile, the Original pods, designed for espresso coffee, only max out at 5 ounces at a time. With more Robusta per pod, Vertuo pods are naturally sold at higher prices.

Tech-wise, the Vertuo coffee pods are the more sophisticated line between the two. Each pod comes with a unique barcode so the machine can recognize the coffee grounds and adjust the flow, temperature, and infusion time, among other things, to make you the perfect coffee. This feature that allows for a highly-personalized experience is simply not available on the Original pods.