The Nespresso Coffee Pod Flavor You Shouldn't Waste Money On

When it comes to convenient morning coffee, it's hard to beat a Nespresso. As per its name, the brand can deliver espresso-like brews thanks to a pioneering capsule technology. However, not all pods are created equal, with some worth avoiding for the tastiest experience.

Don't purchase the Firenze Arpeggio capsules, especially if you're averse to exceptionally bold coffee flavors. Part of Nespresso's Ispirazione Italiana line, this coffee has an intensity that may come off as unpalatable. A dark roast, it's one of their boldest products, coming in bitter, acidic, and intense, with a flavor that leans unbalanced.

Only fans of robust coffee notes will likely appreciate the pod, which functions better when hacked into double espresso preparations. With this preparation method, the concentrated palate improves when diluted into lungos and americanos, in turn softening the flavor. However, if you're just looking for an easy-going cup during a bleary morning, there are definitely better options to purchase.