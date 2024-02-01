The Nespresso Trick That Gives You A Double Shot Of Espresso

Pod-based coffee machines often have more than one trick up their sleeve when it comes to brewing. It's easy to miss all the tips in the owner's manual when you're excited to put your machine to good use, but there are features you should know about for cleaning the machine, preparing your basic coffee, and also getting the best use out of the huge range of pods available. Nespresso's Vertuo machines have a barcode system that will brew your favorite capsules automatically at the proper setting, but there may be times when you want to override the program to get a custom brew. For example, if you're in the mood for an espresso drink, but you've only got coffee pods on hand, knowing how to get a more concentrated brew is key.

Although all Nespresso machines can be set to brew a custom volume from any pod, the newest versions of the machine have a concentrated extraction mode which transforms almost any pod automatically into a single or double espresso with just an extra push of the start button. This setting does more than just restrict the amount of water, it sets the heat and time to get a balanced flavor espresso with minimum effort.