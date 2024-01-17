The Nespresso Tip That Ensures Better Tasting Coffee

Your Nespresso machine does the work of an experienced coffee barista, right on the countertop. You don't need to do all the technical steps that result in a perfect cup, like getting the amount of water to grounds ratio correct or timing the espresso shot. But one step your coffee house takes before they extract a dose of espresso is in your hands alone, and that's fully preheating your machine. Preheating any espresso machine is a crucial step that impacts the quality of your coffee, and that goes for Nespresso machines, too. This seemingly simple process plays a key role in ensuring optimal extraction, flavor, and overall satisfaction with your coffee-drinking experience.

Luckily, this simple warming step doesn't require any hard work, just a touch of the start button. Before you put your new coffee capsule in to brew, run a cycle of water through the machine. Some Nespresso machines require a capsule in place to start, so you can just put a used one in if that's the case. Press the start button, and that's it! When the liquid stops flowing, discard it, and then make your espresso as usual. This extra warming ensures the best temperature water hits your coffee pod.