The Messy Mistake You're Making When Emptying Your Nespresso Machine

Nespresso machines have revolutionized the way we enjoy our daily caffeine fix, delivering delicious coffee with the push of a button. However, once those used capsules start to pile up, the challenge becomes how to empty the machine without creating a mess. To prevent espresso from spilling out, it's important to first get acquainted with the ingenious two-part capsule collection compartment.

If you simply pick up this entire built-in container, the coffee that drains out of the perforated, used capsules will spill everywhere as you pour them out into the trash. That's why this design consists of an upper tray that holds the empty Nespresso capsules and a lower compartment designed to catch excess java. Fortunately, there's a clean, efficient way to clear it.

To do this, gently lift the top part of the used capsule collection tray away from the base. This action separates them from the lower compartment and prevents any residual coffee from spilling out. With the top tray securely in hand, you can now empty the used capsules into your chosen collection container without worrying about coffee grounds or liquid escaping.