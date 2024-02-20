How Nespresso Pioneered The World Of Coffee Capsules

With multiple companies shelling out countless coffee capsules every year, it's hard to imagine a world where they didn't exist. From Nespresso to Keurig, Nestle, Dunkin', Starbucks, and various branded offshoots, button-pressing our morning brew is easier than ever. But in reality, those handy little aluminum coffee cradlers have only been around since the mid-1980s, when an enterprising Nestlé employee finally persuaded the company to make his dream a reality. About 10 years of conception, sampling, development, and persuasion resulted in the now-famous Nespresso capsules and machines embraced by coffee consumers across the globe.

The man behind the drive for a perfect frothy espresso was Eric Favre, an inventor and engineer from Switzerland, the home base for the Nestlé conglomerate now operating in 188 countries. As the saying goes, great things come from great ideas, and coffee capsules are no exception. However, the idea wasn't a preconceived notion, more like one that bubbled and brewed inside Favre's creative consciousness while pursuing the perfect espresso.

Similar to another famous coffee pioneer, namely Starbucks founder Howard Schultz, Favre's journey began with a tromp through the coffee bars of Italy. The defining sojourn, undertaken with his Italian wife, preceded Schultz's exploration by about eight years, and the focus for Favre was more on coffee perfection through science than on the romance, ritual, and community aspects of daily consumption.