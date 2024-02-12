11 Hacks To Get More Out Of Your Nespresso Machine

If you want your morning coffee routine to be as simple and streamlined as possible, the Nespresso machine is pretty much a no-brainer. With literally just the push of a button, you can have a piping-hot shot of espresso ready in under a minute. But beyond the basic steps of filling the water tank, popping in the capsule, and letting it do its thing, there are plenty of easy ways to get more out of your machine.

Whether you want more control over the flavor and style of your coffee, you're hoping to save some money, or you just want to make each cup the best it can be, it's worth investing a bit of extra time and energy. These tips, tricks, and hacks will help you make the most of your Nespresso machine and ensure that it's functioning optimally.

Before we get into the details, it's important to note that there are various Nespresso machine models on the market. The main distinction is between the Original and Vertuo product lines. Original is the classic style of machine that's designed mostly for espresso drinks, while Vertuo models are slightly more advanced and can make larger drinks as well. Each type uses a different brewing system and requires its own capsules. Some of these tips work for both Original and Vertuo machines, while others are more relevant for one or the other.